Family friendly marshland meander

Milan Bull, senior director of science and conservation with the Connecticut Audubon Society, will lead an easy, kid focused nature exploration walk alongside the Pine Creek marsh bordered by the town of Fairfield’s Frank Rice Trail System on Saturday, June 3.

Meet at 9 a.m. in the Fairfield Senior Center parking lot near the trail alongside the marsh.

Sponsored by the Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, the hike is open to the first 20 families who RSVP to [email protected]. Rain date is set for June 10, same time and same place.

