Easton school board earmarks unspent budget money

School officials anticipate they’ll be able to use and distribute a larger than usual amount of unspent funds from the current $15.7-million 2016-17 budget.

The final figure won’t be set until the end of the fiscal year in June, but as of the May 9 Easton Board of Education meeting, $690,783 was unspent, according to school finance officials.

“We’ve recovered a fair amount of funding,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas McMorran told board members.

The savings come from several areas, he said, including budgeted money from professional development courses teachers didn’t take, salary funds from a high-level technology coordinator who’s been on medical disability leave, and money set aside to purchase a school bus had the two-tiered busing system been implemented.

Also, a few teachers left the district for other jobs during the year, and officials were able to hire other teachers at lower salary levels.

Teachers leaving during the year is a phenomenon that seems to be happening in other school districts, McMorran said.

“Is this a new trend or an anomaly?” he asked rhetorically during his remarks at the school board meeting.

He emphasized that arriving at an exact “price tag” for a school budget is difficult, but to be as precise as possible, he’s already taken out $156,000 from the upcoming 2017-18 budget by trimming accounts that had funds left over at the end of the past few fiscal years.

“I hope it shows we’re carefully monitoring the budget,” he said.

Board votes to distribute funds

Meanwhile, the school board voted to distribute this year’s unspent funds windfall to Helen Keller Middle School and the district’s medical insurance reserve fund and give the balance to the town of Easton.

A total of $13,700 will go toward repairing the soffits, or undersides of exterior eaves, at Keller. It’s a project that was deferred during the budget formulation process, and school board Chairman Jeffrey Parker warned that the soffits could fall off if not repaired.

The board also approved spending $9,000 to upgrade the telephone system at the school.

“We’re using old technology,” said Susan Kaplan, Helen Keller principal. “The system needs upgrading. It’s on its last legs.”

About $540,000 will be placed in the district’s health insurance reserve fund, on the advice of representatives of Brown & Brown, Easton’s new health insurance agent.

The representatives recommended setting aside an amount equivalent to two months of claims, Parker said.

A year ago, the school board had to ask the town for funds to cover a $1.2-million shortfall in the health insurance area, due to a few extraordinary medical claims by school staff.

At this point, $168,000 is available in the reserve fund, Parker said, and $55,000 was budgeted. Six years ago, the fund contained $400,000.

“We will take a good portion of the unspent funds and put that into health insurance to be well-preserved,” Parker said. “The health insurance reserve fund was underfunded, and we need to change that.”

The school board will wait until June to authorize that action.

It’s expected that the balance of the unspent money — between $125,000 and $175,000 — will be handed over to the town.