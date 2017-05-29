‘Hunt for the Hens’ on June 3 in Redding

Have you ever heard of the Buff Orpington chicken?

They’re small, are a light brown color and have a very calm demeanor.

You can learn all about this chicken, and many more breeds of chickens, at the Hunt for the Hens Coop Tour in Redding on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tour costs $25 for adults and $5 for children. Cost for the optional lunch is $12 per adult and $6 per child. The event, which is hosted by New Pond Farm in Redding, will take place rain or shine.

While taking a self-guided tour of nine coops throughout Redding, participants can learn everything they’ve always wanted to know about chickens — and then some.

“You’ll get a map and will drive from one coop to another,” said Marion Hichwa, New Pond Farm board member emerita and co-chairman of the event. “People enjoy seeing other people’s yards. We will have volunteers at each coop to answer questions.”

“It’s like a chicken house tour,” she said with a laugh.

According to Hichwa, the event has a dual purpose. First, it’s a fund-raiser for New Pond Farm in Redding. Second, it’s to educate people about chickens and how to successfully raise them if they are interested in doing that.

The owner of each coop, as well as volunteers, will be on hand at each of the coops to answer questions, such as, What are the different types of chickens? Which breeds are good for eggs? Which breeds tend to be more friendly? Which ones do well in cold weather?

Participants will also learn what is needed in order to raise chickens, which hens lay which color eggs, what chickens eat, and how to identify roosters.

“We make it educational and fun,” Hichwa said.

According to Hichwa, backyard chickens have become much more popular over the last 10 years. She feels that one of the reasons is that more people are concerned about their diet and want to know what’s in their food.

One tip for raising chickens Hichwa shared is not letting the coop get too crowded. “They’re more likely to get a disease then, so it depends on the size of your coop.

Another fact about chickens: As they get older, the lay fewer eggs. Also, while chickens can live up to about 20 years, most live from 10 to 12 years.

New Pond Farm gets many new chickens every spring, according to Hichwa.

“There are 75 adults and 75 babies at the farm,” she said.

Hichwa said she organized the first Chicken Coop Tour for New Pond Farm three years ago, thinking it would be an interesting fund-raiser for the farm.

“The 75 people who attended had a wonderful time seeing the wide variety and sizes of coops and the different breeds of chickens,” she said.

From visiting the coops, Hichwa said, it was obvious that the owners love their chickens and know them as individuals.

“Some owners even named each chicken,” she remarked.

One owner had a chandelier in her coop and another had curtains on the nest to give her hens privacy. In another coop, the roosts were next to a beautiful large, round window where the chickens lined up in a row in the evening, facing out.

Informational handouts will be given to all participants. Some of the handout titles include “The Evolution and Domestication of the Chicken,” “Things to Consider Before Raising Chickens,” and “The Top Five All-Around Chicken Breeds.”

“It’s a very enjoyable day and a great way to spend a day with the family,” Hichwa said.

To register for the New Pond Farm Hunt for the Hens Coop Tour, visit www.newpondfarm.org or call 203-938-2117.