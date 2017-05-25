Easton prepares for Memorial Day parade  

The town of Easton and the Charles L. Ruman Post 160 of the American Legion invite all of Easton and the surrounding communities to honor our fallen service men and women at the annual Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29. The parade begins 9:30 a.m. at the town green across from the firehouse, travels down Center Road and ends with a ceremony at the Town Hall.

All local organizations are invited to participate and are asked to assemble at the town green at 9 a.m. This year’s parade coordinator is Stephan Dow, Eagle Scout and senior patrol leader of Boy Scout Troop 66. Along with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the town’s first responders, the Lions Club and the Explorers will be marching, to name a few.

Antique cars and tractors are welcome, too. The Helen Keller Middle School Marching Band will play during the parade and the ceremony.

The master of ceremonies will be American Legion Post 160 member Sgt. 1st Class, USAR (retired), Joe Puchalski. Puchalski and his wife, Jean, are Easton residents. Puchalski is also a member of the Easton Fire Company.

The Rev. George M. Coca of St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church will deliver the invocation. The Town Hall ceremony will include words by keynote speaker Rear Adm. Fred Golove, United States Coast Guard Reserve (retired). Other speakers are First Selectman Adam Dunsby

The Rev. Amanda Ostrove of the Congregational Church of Easton will deliver the benediction and lead prayers at the cemetery visits following the ceremony.

Please call American Legion Post 160 member Don Rodgerson at 203-209-1402 with any questions. The post commander reserves the right to cancel the parade due to extreme weather conditions. No ATVs are allowed in the parade.

Parade speaker

Rear Adm. Fred S. Golove retired from the United States Coast Guard Aug. 1, 1992, after more than 35 years of service. At the time he retired, he was the Coast Guard’s 18th senior reserve officer.

Golove was also serving as senior reserve officer Coast Guard Atlantic Area (then headquartered on Governors Island, N.Y.), and deputy commander (mobilization), U. S. Maritime Defense Zone Sector Six (a U.S. Navy command headquartered in Charleston, S.C.). He was promoted to flag rank in 1989.

During his career, Golove commanded nine organizations, including Coast Guard Reserve Groups Atlantic Area, captain of the Port of New York, and Long Island Sound.

He served in virtually every Coast Guard Reserve unit management position, as well as in a number of Coast Guard strategic planning and organization development special assignments at Coast Guard, Atlantic Area and district headquarters, and with U.S. Maritime Defense Zone Atlantic (the U.S. Navy command supervising defense sectors).

Golove is a 1961 graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy, where his many activities included heading his class’s award-winning yearbook. His active duty assignments included department and division head positions on board the Coast Guard cutter Androscoggin (WHEC 68), and at Coast Guard Marine Inspection Office, Houston, Texas. He holds a bachelor of science degree (mechanical and marine engineering) and has completed postgraduate education in business and law.

Golove is also a graduate of the Naval War College Reserve Command and Staff Course, the National Defense University Reserve Components National Security Course, the Naval War College Senior Reserve Officer Strategy and Policy Course, and the Army War College Senior Reserve Components Officer Course.

His decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, two Coast Guard Commendation Medals, and the Coast Guard Achievement Medal.

Upon resigning his regular commission in 1967, then Lt. Golove accepted a reserve commission and joined the Coast Guard Selected Reserve. At that time, he also joined the IBM Corp. as a systems engineer and held sales, sales management, marketing program and product line marketing management, and strategic planning positions.

He retired from IBM in 1993, at which time he was responsible for worldwide marketing planning for the new IBM Consulting Group which he helped found. He is president of the Crystal Group Ltd., a Stamford-based management consulting firm specializing in strategy innovation, process re-engineering, leadership development and team building, helping government agencies, non-profit organizations and commercial firms to focus on and satisfy their customers.

He is also a coach (business, executive and life) for a business he founded (Beyond Ourselves) and is leading Real Hopes LLC, a real estate investing business (and is a licensed Realtor).

Golove lives in Stamford with his wife, the former Sandra L. Sneideman of Plainville. They have five children and seven grandchildren.

He has been active in his local community and nationally, including service as a trustee or director of a number of organizations and president of two and an officer of others. His relevant longtime national affiliations include the Military Officers Association of America (life member), Reserve Officers Association of the U.S. (life member), Navy League of the U.S. (life member), Naval Enlisted Reserve Association (associate life member), U.S. Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association, Army War College Alumni Association (life member), Jewish War Veterans of the U.S., American Mensa, and lntertel.