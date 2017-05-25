A prom night to remember

A colorful group of 44 Joel Barlow High School prom goers and numerous sets of proud parents gathered at the Easton home of Janet and Steven Haller before the May 12 event to socialize and snap photos.

“We all had such a great time, and the kids looked amazing and the weather was perfect,” Haller said.

The prom took place at the Greenwich Hyatt. Parent Dick Wyland arranged for transportation on a well-appointed bus through Greenlight Limos.

“The kids all chipped in and certainly put parents’ minds to ease not having them individually drive,” Haller said. “They seemed to have had a great time. Everyone was returned at midnight!”