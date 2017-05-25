Easton Courier

A prom night to remember

Posing for pictures before the Joel Barlow High School prom at the Greenwich Hyatt

By Nancy Doniger on May 25, 2017

A large contingent of prom goers gathered for photos at the home of Janet and Steven Haller in Easton. — Joan Bennett photo

A colorful group of 44 Joel Barlow High School prom goers and numerous sets of proud parents gathered at the Easton home of Janet and Steven Haller before the May 12 event to socialize and snap photos.

“We all had such a great time, and the kids looked amazing and the weather was perfect,” Haller said.

The prom took place at the Greenwich Hyatt. Parent Dick Wyland arranged for transportation on a well-appointed bus through Greenlight Limos.  

“The kids all chipped in and certainly put parents’ minds to ease not having them individually drive,” Haller said. “They seemed to have had a great time. Everyone was returned at midnight!”

Jack Haller and his date, Ally Brown, are framed to perfection as they await the start of the Joel Barlow High School prom. — Joan Bennett photo

Jack Haller and his date, Ally Brown, strike a classic pose next to the 1956 T-Bird, which belongs to Haller’s grandfather, Norm Haller. — Joan Bennett photo

