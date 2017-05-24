Spotlight on area events

Barlow Palooza

Barlow Palooza, held every year in late May at Joel Barlow High School, highlights many of the achievements of the students, who showcase their artwork, musical ability, dramatics, Senior Passages projects, and Advanced Placement course projects to which they have devoted their time throughout the school year. This year’s Barlow Palooza will be held on Thursday, May 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be provided by the Barlow PTSA.

Shavuot celebration

Chabad of Fairfield will hold a Ten Commandments and Dairy Buffet to celebrate Shavuot on Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. The community is invited. Reservations are required. RSVP: chabadff.com/shavuot. Chabad of Fairfield is at 452 Brookside Drive, Fairfield.

Lobster & Steak Bake

The 13th annual Lobster & Steak Bake will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m. at Aspetuck Park, 369 Black Rock Turnpike. The menu includes a choice of Maine lobster, steak, swordfish and chicken, accompanied by Maine steamers, steamed mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, rolls and watermelon, all catered by Westfair Fish & Chips.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for children age 12 and under. Cotton candy and snow cones will be served to children of all ages. Bathing suits are suggested attire for children who want to play in the slip and slide. Music will be provided by the Fairfield Jazz Guild.

The event is sponsored by the Easton Republican Town Committee, which invites all Easton residents to participate. Reservations are necessary and may be made by contacting Wendy Bowditch by May 29 at [email protected] or 203-856-1958.

The price per dinner is $40. A child’s meal is $10.

National Trails Day hike

Lisa Brodlie and Donna Naser of the Aspetuck Land Trust Land Management Committee will lead a hike through Trout Brook Valley on Saturday, June 3 (rain date Sunday, June 4), from 9 a.m. to noon. They will point out how a land management plan designed as a result of a habitat assessment study done on this preserve is being implemented. ALT Land Management committee members and trail stewards will join the walk to share their knowledge. Hikers should park at the Bradley Road entrance, Trout Brook Valley, Weston. The hike is for experienced hikers only. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).

Historical Society annual meeting

The Historical Society of Easton’s board of directors invites the public to the annual meeting on Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at the Historical Society’s office located at 691 Morehouse Road, Easton. Following the annual meeting, the monthly board meeting will commence to review pending business. For more information contact the Historical Society of Easton at 203-261-2090, by email: [email protected] , or visit historicalsocietyofeastonct.org.

Paint and tea party

The Ladies Council at Notre Dame of Easton Church invites all mothers, daughters, grandmothers, sisters and girlfriends to an Alice in Wonderland Paint and Tea Party.

The party will take place on Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Notre Dame of Easton Church, 655 Morehouse Road. Desserts and tea will be provided. Guests will paint a floral theme. The cost is $25 per person for ages 8 and over, and guests are asked to RSVP by June 8. Make checks payable to Notre Dame of Easton Church and mail to Mary Pajonas, 1015 Sport Hill Road, Easton, CT 06612. For information, call 203-220-9530. The party is hosted by the Notre Dame of Easton Ladies Council and the Easton Arts Center.