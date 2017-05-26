P&Z close to drafting regulations

The Planning and Zoning Commission is getting closer to completing its latest draft of new zoning regulations for the town.

P&Z members now hope to finalize the draft regulations in the next few months, with a public hearing to get citizen input likely to take place in the fall. After the hearing, based on feedback, the commission could make additional changes before voting on the new regulations.

Easton has not done a thorough update of its zoning regulations in decades, although occasional changes have been made through the amendment process.

The P&Z also is working to put out the new Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), or master plan, a process done every 10 years. Easton’s last POCD was approved in 2006. Towns often revise zoning regulations after producing a new POCD.

The P&Z is the only town authority that votes on approving the POCD, which is an advisory document, and the zoning regulations, which are enforceable land use laws.

On May 8, planning consultant Glenn Chalder worked with P&Z members on the new zoning regulations. The goal is to modernize the zoning regulations by making them more relevant, workable and understandable.

An informal community meeting was held on an earlier revised zoning regulations draft in June 2016.

Regulations to promote farming and to try to prevent farmland from being developed into home sites has been a frequent topic while discussing the new regulations. In general, the P&Z wants to allow more intensive agricultural-related activities on farms, encouraging their sustainability, if those farming live on the land.

This might include becoming event venues, opening farm-to-table restaurants, breweries and wineries, or even leasing part of their land for office or research purposes to produce supplemental income.

Many of these possibilities would require minimal acreage and adequate parking, limit the square footage devoted to the new uses, and have other restrictions. For instance, office and research uses might be limited to 5,000 square feet on a 25-acre farm and 10,000 square feet on a 50-acre farm.

“Bottom line, it’s hard to farm,” P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat said. “Most farmers are going to throw in the towel.”

Member Ross Ogden worried that allowing office and research operations may be too open-ended an approach. “There’s nothing limiting how many buildings you can have,” said Ogden, adding that a property owner “could build a bunch of pads” to attract various small businesses.

Maquat pointed out that the proposed office and research regulations would give the P&Z discretion over what is acceptable on a specific piece of land through the special permit application process. He suggested the regulations also might set a limit of one non-farm building per property and prohibit retail operations.

Village center

Another frequent subject has been whether to create a new zoning district in the vicinity of Sport Hill, Center and Banks roads to allow for certain kinds of commercial development.

The idea is to perhaps permit a few specialty retail shops, small restaurant, medical or dental offices, and post office in what many consider to be Easton’s town center.

Maquat said he now leans toward using the state’s official Village District regulations because this would give the town more control, especially over aesthetics through an architectural review process.

Chalder said the state’s Village District rules provide a town with many specific control mechanisms but also require using consultants in the fields of planning, architecture and landscape architecture. “It gives you all the tools,” he said.

Maquat said the concept would have to be thoroughly explained to residents, noting that some people opposed the idea a decade ago during the POCD process because they feared creeping commercialization. “We caught fire on it last time,” he said.

“There are a number of people in town who don’t want anything, [but] it’s happening anyway,” Maquat said of how the town center area is evolving. “You want to make sure you use good planning practices.”

Member Robert DeVellis said using the state’s Village District statute to benefit the town makes sense. “Why wouldn’t we want to do that?” he asked.

The P&Z had earlier considered creating similar type districts in several locations where commercial or related activities take place, but now is looking at doing that only near Sport Hill, Center and Banks roads, where the Easton Village Store and Silverman’s Farm already exist.

Some of the other zoning regulation topics that have generated discussion include storage of commercial vehicles on residential property, accessory apartments, private recreational clubs, home-based businesses, common driveways, and parking requirements.