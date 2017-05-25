Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is now available online.

ECC summer camps

There is still time to register. Camp is only a few weeks away. Summer camp is open to children in all of Fairfield County for children ages 3 to 15. The camps at the ECC are state-licensed and completely flexible. Your child may choose to participate for just one week or the whole 10 weeks to suit your family’s summer planning. For working families there is an early drop-off and late pick-up option. Additionally, there is a state-of-the-art security system. The camp and facility is a nut free environment.

Specialty summer camps

A variety of skills training camps are available, including Tennis Camp, Multi-Sports Camp, Basketball Camps and Lego Engineering Camps.

Mini camp

Start your summer camp season early with the Playtots Mini camp in June. Let your child explore all the fun of camp with sports, music, arts and craft sessions and outdoor play. Ages: 3, 4, and 5 year olds, (child must be fully potty trained).

Multi-sports camp

During the course of a week at an ECC Multi-Sport camp, the campers will experience a variety of different sports. These include individual sports (rock climbing), team sports like basketball or ultimate frisbee and even a range of international sports that you may never have attempted before like cricket and rugby.

Marcy’s tennis camp

MTA gives your child the correct foundation to enjoy tennis for life. Marcy’s Tennis Academy introduces the fundamentals of tennis to children using games and exercises that build confidence. We emphasize fun, not competitive stress, with every child developing racquet skills, focus, agility and most importantly, sportsmanship. No matter the skill level of your child, he or she will learn the correct way to hit shots, move on the court and observe the rules of the game. The children also get an hour of physical and mental exercise as they learn the sport of tennis. ECC Tennis Camp takes place on the ECC’s air conditioning indoor court and is open to boys and girls ages 4-12.

Community Leadership Club camp

Join the CLC and be a part of a rewarding summer camp program for middle school aged students. The program is led by an experienced mature adult staff with an enthusiasm and dedication to youth. This nine week experience will feature a wide variety of exciting trips, games, team building, skill development, and meaningful community service projects. Check below to see the weekly structure of the program and some highlights of weekly themes and activities!

Playtots Preschool

Playtots Preschool is a state licensed program that offers an early childhood education for children 2 to 5 years old. At Playtots, you’ll find a friendly, nurturing and safe environment for your young child. Our program is designed to promote the social, emotional, physical and intellectual development of our students. Please inquire for more information

Playtots Class offerings: 2’s Classes: 2, 3 and 5 day options; 3’s Classes: 3 and 5 day options; 4’s Classes: 4 and 5 day options; Full Day Pre- K.

Playtots Preschool offers full day care options from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.