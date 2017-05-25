Easton Courier

Boys golf: Falcons are top seed in tournament

By Rocco Valluzzo on May 25, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

It may be the top seed in the upcoming South-West Conference tournament, but the Joel Barlow High boys golf team will take nothing for granted.

The Falcons received a reality check when they hosted Masuk last Thursday, May 18, at Redding Country Club. A 174-181 loss in their regular-season finale was their first of the year.

Mike Brown led Barlow with a 40, one stroke behind Masuk’s Andrew Maslar, who was the medalist. Jimmy Stablein shot a 45, as did Masuk’s Peter Comedy.

Grant Worthington and Pierce Beach each had rounds of 48. Also playing in the match, James Menapace shot a 49.

It was also the fourth match in as many days for Barlow. After defeating Newtown 175-197, it was home to Brookfield on Tuesday, May 16. Extending its record to 13-0, it won 172-196.

All of Barlow’s scorers shot in the 40s. Brown led the way with a 41 and was named the medalist for the match.

Worthington and Stablein were right behind him, each shooting a 42. Completing the scoring for the team, Menapace had a 47.

Arnold Wright also played in the match, finishing with a 50.

The next day, when the Falcons were at Heritage Village in Southbury to face host Pomperaug, they also posted their best score in a 154-174 win.

Barlow had three golfers break 40. Worthington was the medalist with an even-par 36 for nine holes. Two strokes later was Brown with a 38.

Stablein also shot in the 30s with a 39. Beach completed the scoring for the team with a 41.

Also playing in the match, Menapace shot a 45.

The Falcons take part in the Chappa Tournament at Longshore Park in Westport today (Thursday) and play in the SWC tournament on Friday at Ridgewood Country Club.

