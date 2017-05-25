Protecting endangered species in Connecticut

May 20 was Endangered Species Day. It is easy to forget about endangered animals, especially as they appear less and less frequently.

But endangered animals are close to extinction, and extinction is something that cannot be ignored. In the past it has led to less biodiversity, damaged habitats, growth of invasive species, and so much more.

Each and every animal is an important link to the complex food web that energizes this planet and keeps it functioning properly. Eliminating one link can wreak havoc on the whole system. If only it was just one link.

Here is a look at five endangered species in Connecticut and ways you can help. Information on the endangered species was obtained using the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website.

Least shrew

The least shrew is a mole-like creature that dwells along coastal areas with high dunes and brackish marshes in Connecticut. Its diet primarily consists of insects, small mammals and plant material.

Least shrews have a life expectancy of around two years, but this is being seriously threatened by the development of coastal habitats which isolates dwindling populations. Pesticides and pollutants have also contributed to contaminated food and habitat.

What You Can Do: Support or participate in programs that restore coastal areas.

Barn owl

The barn owl has a white, heart-shaped face and exceptional sight and hearing. It typically lives in open areas around farms and rural towns, hunting small mammals such as mice and voles at night.

Barn owl populations have been declining in Connecticut due to a loss of grasslands and farmlands. Rodent poisons have also limited the birds’ food source, while other mortality factors include power lines and industrial machinery.

What You Can Do: Watch from a distance. Do not disturb owls, especially during the nesting season (April through August). If you live near a foraging habitat, provide nest boxes, which are available from the state Wildlife Division.

Leatherback sea turtle

The leatherback sea turtle has a dark brown to black shell that is elongated and triangular. It lives in northern waters. In Connecticut, it has been observed near Stonington and Block Island Sound. Its preferred diet is jellyfish, but it will also eat sea urchins, squid, and floating seaweed. As with other marine species, discarded plastic bags and wrappers pose a deadly threat. Oil spills, beach traffic, and entanglement in fish nets has seriously reduced leatherback turtle populations in recent years.

What You Can Do: Properly dispose of plastic products, including helium balloons, which can wind up in the Sound. Do not purchase illegal turtle products.

Blue-spotted salamander

The blue-spotted salamander lives in pure diploid and heterozygous populations in Connecticut. The species is characterized by a black body with bright blue spots covering the body, tail and legs.

The salamander feeds on insects and small invertebrates. It spends most of the year underground, but populations are being threatened by habitat loss and industrialization. Roadkills are especially prevalent during the spring, when the salamanders travel in large groups to breeding pools. High salinity from acid rain and roads can affect larvae and newly developed salamanders.

What You Can Do: If at all, use natural herbicides, fertilizers and insecticides. Never take salamanders (and other insects) from the wild.

Puritan tiger beetle

The Puritan tiger beetle has dark bronze-brown to green wings and long legs. It eats smaller insects, specifically ants and flies. The beetle has been spotted in the beach habitat along the Connecticut River. As a result of dam flooding and erosion of river banks, Puritan beetle populations have been declining.

What You Can Do: While visiting the beach, tread lightly and treat it with respect (no littering).