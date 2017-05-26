Walk for Hope: Residents raise addiction awareness

More than 100 people gathered together to raise addiction awareness during the Walk for Hope Walkathon and Vigil on Monday.

Despite the somber topic, there was a optimistic spirit in the room as the speakers discussed how addiction impacted their lives as an addict or as the loved one of an addict.

“In Monroe we’re not immune to what’s going on around the country,” Masuk High School principal Joe Kobza said. “We want to make sure we’re constantly focusing on this message of prevention. The goal of tonight is to raise and reduce. We’re here to spread the message of raising awareness for addiction and recovery and reducing the stigma associated with it.”

The event was the brainchild of two Masuk students, that were inspired to more to combat addiction and the stigma associated with it after the school hosted a presentation about addiction and drug abuse.

Haleigh Coscia and Ashley Mowka approached Masuk High School principal Joe Kobza about holding an event to promote addiction awareness.

Kobza said Coscia and Mowka were the driving force behind the Walk for Hope.

Mowka said that as an EMT she has witnessed substance abuse.

“We wanted this walkathon to raise awareness and to help at least one person. If we can help at least one person tonight and stop at least one student from trying opioids or alcohol or any narcotic it would mean the world to Haleigh and I,” Mowka said. “Some people don’t realize how fatal trying an opioid really is.”

Coscia said she is related to an addict and has seen the toll addiction takes on a family.

“About 12 years ago there was a woman that I knew very well. She was a drug addict the last time I saw her. Her addiction is what tore her family apart,” Coscia said.

Matthew’s story

“I’m a drug addict and for a long time saying those words filled me guilt and shame,” Matthew DeLuca a recovering addict said.

Matthew is the founder of the Everyone Knows Someone campaign, a place where those impacted by addiction can tell their stories, shared his experience as a recovering addict. He said that he has an older brother who is also a recovering addict and that he used in an attempt to escape his emotions.

Matthew said that he wasn’t able to get clean despite wanting to for a long time because he wasn’t able to fight his addiction on his own.

“For all intensive purposes I didn’t want to use anymore. I didn’t want to get high anymore,” he said.

Matthew said he was able to quit after reaching out for help in 2014.

As a recovering addict that works with other addicts, Matthew said that the stigma attached to addiction keeps people from seeking help.

“The stigma that kept me sick for so long, the stigma that keeps so many people out there from just asking for help because of the fear of the ridicule they’re going to get. The fear of the judgement they’re going to get,” he said.

Mother of an addict

During the vigil, the assembled crowd heard from two women, both mothers of addicts.

Donna DeLuca, founder of Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S) spoke about her experience as the mother of two recovering addicts.

“I’m a person in recovery as someone who has been hopelessly addicted to my children’s addictions,” Donna said.

She said that she would stay up late at night researching addiction statistics and crying herself to sleep at night worrying about her children.

“I felt helpless with my own children,” Donna said. “It was a lonely place to be, selfishly I wanted to be in a group of individuals going through the same thing I was going through.”

From there she created C.A.R.E.S so the loved ones of addicts could support each other without worrying about being judged by others.

Julie McClenathan an Alcohol & Drug Awareness of Monroe (ADAM) volunteer said her son Scott died from a heroin overdose in 2013 despite doing everything she could to protect her son.

“We parents of addicts are victims of abuse, theft, vandalism and shame,” she said. “We have our stuff broken, our vehicles totaled. We have unwanted encounters with police and court officials. We are emotionally depleted.”

After years of checking in and out of different rehabs and recovery programs Scott died at the age of 24.

“I never imagined having to meet with a funeral director for one of my children,” she said.

McClenathan said that despite advancements in addiction education that people still don’t understand that it can happen to anyone.

“There is still a stigma associated with the victims, the families and the addicts themselves. Those families must not have done all they could to prevent it. Those addicts must be worthless bums that don’t care about anyone but themselves,” she said. “Addiction does not discriminate it chooses its victims from every socioeconomic background and every race. Nobody would volunteer to the pain, the suffering, the financial ruin or the humiliation associated with addiction.”

The event was sponsored by ADAM, C.A.R.E.S and Masuk High School. The vigil raised more than $1,000 for the Herren Project, a non-profit foundation that provides recovery support, educational programs and resources for those taking the first steps toward sobriety.

For more information about C.A.R.E.S visit www.thecaresgroup.org. For more information about ADAM visit adamofmonroect.wordpress.com.