Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, May 29

CLOSED for Memorial Day. You can renew materials and place items on hold through our online catalog at http://www.eastonlibrary.org. Looking for something to read now? Check out our Digital Library and enjoy an ebook, audiobook, magazine, downloadable videos, and music.

Tuesday, May 30

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — Making Math Magical: How to End the Math Freak-out and Raise a Math-Confident Child. For parents and guardians. Math can be a big source of parental anxiety, where even math-confident parents can find themselves stuck when it comes to supporting their child. In this workshop, math mastery mentor and joyful learning expert Rebecca Zook will provide you with groundbreaking tools to build and nurture your child’s math confidence. Learn how to support your child to achieve mastery, rise to the top of their class, and in time experience math as a source of joy and self-expression. Walk away with clear steps, case studies, and tools you can use to ensure math confidence. With over 13 years’ experience in math education, Rebecca mentors kids who are freaking out, failing, or crying themselves to sleep over math. Registration is required.

Wednesday, May 31

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, June 1

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Friday, June 2

10:00 a.m. — Friends of the Library Meeting. All Friends members are welcome to attend. Come and help us plan our events for the upcoming year. We’re always looking for fresh faces and new ideas!

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Time (Ages 2+). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays, and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines, and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Anime Mania (Grades 6+). Are you a fan of Anime or Manga? Join us as we watch, read and draw Japanese Anime. The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is required.