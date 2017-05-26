Easton family supports Kennedy Center benefit

Life is to be enjoyed and that is exactly what nearly 200 guests did when they attended a magical evening of entertainment at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University.

During Magic Moments Live, an autism benefit concert for the Kennedy Center, the crowd frequently stood up and danced, swayed and clapped to the energizing beat of many familiar tunes.

Percussionist Steve Scales, formerly with Talking Heads, assembled a group of renowned artists who played a medley of crowd-rousing numbers ranging from Honky Tonk Woman and Let’s Give Love A Try, to Lady Marmalade, Psycho Killer and Take Me to the River. The event ended with a standing ovation.

The over-the-top talent also included Grammy nominated Nona Hendryx, formerly with Labelle and Talking Heads, and Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club. Other musicians were saxophonist Dan Cipriano, guitarist Andy Abel, drummer Benny Gramm, bass Dave Livolsi, and keyboard Scott Beckham.

Lead vocalist was the talented Keith Fluitt. Prior to this main act, Alena Abramowitz of New Canaan wowed the crowd with her amazing piano and vocal skills.

This benefit raised more than $53,000 for the Kennedy Center’s Autism Project, which provides affordable accessible programming for local children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder.

The Red Cape sponsor was Jeff Dworken and family of Easton, while the Magic Hat sponsors were Kristine and Pietro Andres of Fairfield, Mike Dworken of Fairfield, the Carroll Family Fund, and the Horton family of Southport.

In addition, the White Glove sponsors were the Chris and Liz Blanco family of Fairfield, and Susan and Peter Evensen of Southport. At the next level, the Silver Ring sponsors included Anne and Peter Foley of Fairfield, Stratford resident Michael Lynch/Barnum Financial Group, Pediatric Healthcare Associates, The Tarian Group LLC / Pillar To Post Home Inspectors — New Haven County, and Frontier Communications. The Spirits sponsor was Connecticut Distributors.

Thanks to the funds raised 11 years ago at the inaugural Magic Moments, the Kennedy Center opened the Autism Project — a program dedicated to providing affordable comprehensive programs and services to families and children with autism spectrum disorder.

Because of the generosity of many donors in the community, the Autism Project has served more than 500 families and become one of the leading providers in Fairfield and New Haven Counties of these supports for children with autism spectrum disorder and their families.

Autism Project

Established in 2006, the Autism Project provides children and families with information referral and resources; family support and service coordination, financial assistance, support for children in community activities, wrap-around supports, experienced staff and new services for unmet needs within the community.

According to the latest statistics, 1 in 68 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder each year — a 30% increase over two years ago. In Connecticut, there are an estimated 52,636 individuals who have autism spectrum disorder — 12,000 under the age of 18. With these numbers, the need for affordable, accessible program supports like those provided by the Autism Project is critical in helping children with autism spectrum disorder improve their quality of life and thrive in their community.

“Magic Moments remains the largest funding source for The Autism Project,” said Martin D. Schwartz, president and CEO of the Kennedy Center.

“State funding is almost non-existent and we are grateful to our many generous donors, who enable us to offer services that enrich our client’s lives. Some of these vital programs include art therapy, social activity groups, and parent support.”

About the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center, founded in 1951, is an internationally accredited, non-profit, community-based rehabilitation organization that currently serves over 2,000 individuals annually.

The agency actively responds to the needs of the community by offering innovative, comprehensive service options to persons with disabilities and special needs, from birth to senior years. The Kennedy Center operates 30 community experience programs, 16 group homes, an industries program composed of six businesses, supported and competitive employment and job placement services, a family support and respite service, travel training, and a variety of children’s programs.