EDITORIAL: Memorial Day tradition carries on

The Easton community will join together to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day, as it has done every year, weather permitting, for 70 years.

American Legion Charles L. Ruman Post 160 held the town’s first Memorial Day parade back in 1947 and expects to hold this year’s parade on Monday, May 29.

Storms are forecast to threaten at least some outdoor celebrations in the central and eastern portions of the United States over the holiday weekend.

Parade organizers Tim Brady and Michael Caldaroni, both of whom are American Legion members, hope to catch a break after last year’s rainout, but time will tell. Everyone wishes the stormy weather would take a different course, or better still, go out to sea.

Last year’s parade had to be canceled, to the disappointment of the American Legion and the Helen Keller Middle School Band, which traditionally marches in the parade and plays at the ceremony at Town Hall. Speakers and clerics are also lined up to participate in the ceremony.

All the townspeople who plan to march or bring their antique cars and tractors similarly hope for a brighter outlook, as do the runners who are geared up to participate in the Memorial Mile, sponsored by the Easton Exchange Club.

Many Easton parents will bring their children to the parade, even as their parents brought them when they were small. Others will watch proudly as their children march with school, church and civic groups, recalling a time when the roles were reversed, and they were the ones who were marching.

People who have moved to town more recently will get to feel a sense of security and community that the parade imparts to all who participate, whether as marchers or bystanders.

Residents who go to the parade, in whatever capacity, teach their children to appreciate the sacrifices made by service members in a proud tradition at the heart of what makes Easton a desirable place to live.

Memorial Day commemorates the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the freedoms all Americans enjoy. Remembering their selfless service helps people, young and old, guard against taking these hard-won rights for granted, something we must take pains to never do.