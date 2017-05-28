LETTER: No demonstrable need for affordable housing in Easton

To the Editor:

With regard to the proposed Saddle Ridge “affordable housing” application which regrettably has been approved by Easton Planning and Zoning, there is no demonstrable need for affordable housing in Easton — contrary to what has been reported.

Approximately 50% of the current affordable housing units available in Easton have been unoccupied for years. If affordable housing were needed in Easton, this would not be the case.

Also, to my knowledge not one person submitted personal or written testimony stating their need, or Easton’s need, for affordable housing during P&Z’s public hearings for this project.

The state affordable housing statute says that for an affordable housing project to be legally viable, the need for affordable housing must outweigh the probable cause of harm to the health and safety of the population. Since there is no demonstrable need for affordable housing in Easton, but there is plenty of compelling evidence that this development poses many risks of harm to Easton’s drinking water and that of more than 400,000 Fairfield County residents, this development clearly has no justifiable or legal basis for being.

Finally, based on conservative cost estimates for the housing’s construction, engineering and road costs, this project would not turn a profit. Since we think it’s safe to assume that this project is not one of sheer altruism, there must be a profit motive in here somewhere.

The only way we imagine that the developer can make a profit would be to sell the “affordable” units at market rate. Ultimately, the three-acre zoning would be broken, and the affordable aspect of the project would disappear.

Grant Monsarrat

North Park Avenue