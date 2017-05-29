LETTER: Town should resume postcard alerts

To the Editor:

Can First Selectman/Representative Adam Dunsby do well for the people of Easton and the state at the same time? Why was it so difficult to continue to send out postcards to alert Easton taxpayers after doing so for 17 years of the annual Town Meeting, and thus the town vote?

Why should our senior taxpayers no longer receive notice as they have for their time living in Easton, especially those who may not use computers? If you have read the selectmen’s meeting article of May 4, you may question this action.

The annual Town Meeting was of critical concern this year with greater fiscal issues, which will affect Easton taxpayers, at both town and state level, yet the turnout at the annual Town Meeting appeared to have a greater representation of parents younger than 55, and slim representation over 55. Speaking with several Easton seniors on the day of the vote, they had no idea it was the day to vote on the budget.

This year’s Easton budget vote was more of an appropriation of funds, since it seems the annual report budget numbers do not match our audited numbers. The Board of Finance needs the correct information before June, to set the mill rate.

Easton’s mill rate should not be set until Governor Malloy signs the state budget in June, for best fiscal transparency, in my opinion.

To remedy this annual Town Meeting warning problem, reestablish post cards notices for Easton’s seniors, and those who select this option. If the Board of Finance decides to set the mill rate before Governor Malloy sets the state budget, due to the compounded issue with state fiscal crisis, this should be warned this way, too.

Transparency is important. I believe all taxpayers are paying taxes, not just those under the age of 55.

Anne Manusky

Morning Glory Drive