So you think you know the Easton Public Library?

Library 101 shows patrons how to access magazines online, take online courses remotely, download ebooks

If you’ve been to the Easton Public Library, you already know that you can check out books, audiobooks and movies. Did you know that you can access magazines online, take online courses remotely and download ebooks and e-audiobooks?

The library staff invites residents to join them for Library 101 on Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. to learn all about what the library has to offer, from physical materials to downloadables, programming for all ages, the brand new Innovation Space, museum passes, and everything in between.

Patrons can get more out of the library by becoming familiar with the many resources, programs, and services available inside the library as well as from your computer or smartphone.

To register, use the library’s online event calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road. —Nancy Doniger photo

—Nancy Doniger photo

