OBITUARY: Christina V. Anderson, 90

Christina V. Anderson, age 90, of Easton, wife of the late Dr. H.B. Anderson, died Thursday, May 25, 2017, at her home.

Born on Nov. 20, 1926 in Smithers, W. Va., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Katie Rollins Elliot.

Mrs. Anderson was the owner and operator of Christina’s Beauty Nook in Stratford.

Survivors include three children: Harry B. Anderson III and his wife Linda of Indianapolis, Mary C. Yates of Willimantic and Ray Anderson and his wife Dorothy of Trumbull; an uncle, Robert Rollins; cousin, Janice McNeill; friends Marie Walton and Elliot Hernandez. as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Jack Elliot.

A graveside service will take place Saturday, May 27 at 12:30 p.m., directly at the Pilgrimage Mausoleum in Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport. Please follow sign number one.

At her request, there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

— From the family