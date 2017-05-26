Postponed: Norwalk River One Fly and Children’s Tournament

This week’s rains have fed once drought-stricken rivers, but flows are so high that the inaugural Norwalk River One Fly and Children’s Tournament has been postponed. It was scheduled for tomorrow.

The event, promoted on yesterday’s episode of Yankee Fisherman, will now be held June 10. The Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited will announce a new location in the coming days. More information can be found at mianustu.org.

SEE YESTERDAY’S EPISDOE OF YANKEE FISHERMAN HERE.

The event is designed to be a fun, family-friendly way to get anglers out enjoying spring fishing on the Norwalk River while supporting the conservation work of the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited, a local nonprofit that works to keep the Norwalk and other area streams clean and healthy.

Not just for professional anglers, this low-key and “on your honor” event is more about getting out to experience fishing with friends and family and to celebrate one of the region’s best trout streams

The cost of the event is $25 per angler, or $50 per family, and includes entry into the tournament, a special event T-shirt — each family entry gets two T-shirts — and a ticket to the evening barbecue and awards ceremony. Registration information can be found at mianus.org.

There will be a “One Fly” tournament for fly fishing anglers, a Kids Fishing Division open to all youth age 16 and younger, and an Adult All Tackle Division for ages 17 and older in which all artificial tackle (no bait) can be used on either fly or spin equipment. All lures must have a single hook — no treble hooks — and fishing is “catch-and-release,” meaning all trout caught must be measured quickly, then released back into the river.

Three winners will be declared in each division, with a special river rock plaque going to the anglers who catch the most fish, biggest fish and most total inches over the course of the day.