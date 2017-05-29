Gray skies didn’t dampen patriotic spirit in Easton

Compared to the harsh conditions service members endure in battle, a little rain was a small sacrifice to pay to watch the Easton Memorial Day parade.

That was how Drew Chieda described the experience on Monday, May 29. He came to the parade with his wife, Jenny Chieda, a member of the Easton Board of Education, and their children Drew, 4, and Piper, 20 months.

The weather forecast of a 90% chance of rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the marchers nor the onlookers, who braved the chill and turned out for the parade, although their numbers were a little sparser than in past years.

“No thunderstorms in the forecast,” Tim Brady, parade co-organizer and member of the Charles L. Ruman Post 160 of the American Legion, said in making the decision that the parade would go on for the occasion of the 70th year of holding the local commemoration.

The parade began at 9:30 a.m. at the town green across from the firehouse, traveled down Center Road and ended with a ceremony at the Town Hall. It drizzled a bit as the marchers organized and proceeded along the familiar route.

This year’s parade coordinator was Adam Farmer, Eagle Scout and senior patrol leader of Boy Scout Troop 66. The Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the town’s first responders, the Lions Club and Explorers were among the marchers, along with many Easton dogs and their families, antique cars and tractors.

The Helen Keller Middle School Marching Band played during the parade and the ceremony. Renowned local singer Katherine Waugh, who just completed her freshman year at Duke University, sang Taps.

Post 160 member Sgt. 1st Class Joe Puchalski, USAR (retired), who is also a member of the Easton Fire Company, stepped up to volunteer as master of ceremonies now that Post 160 Commander Emeritus Tony Unger has moved to Maine. Unger had served in the capacity for many years.

He welcomed First Selectman Adam Dunsby, Selectman Robert Lessler, Fire Chief Steve Waugh and assembled guests and residents. The Rev. George M. Coca of St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church delivered an opening prayer.

Keynote speaker Rear Adm. Fred Golove, United States Coast Guard Reserve (retired), looked out at the gathering and asked those who have served in the military to raise their hands; then he asked those who have family or friends who have served to raise their hands and thanked them all for their service and sacrifice.

Golove said his theme was gratitude, gratitude for each new day, and for his immigrant grandparents who came here from poverty in Russia to a life of freedom and opportunity, which they passed on to him and his family, who have a good life.

“I look at all the happy Memorial Day greetings and what I wish for is to have a meaningful Memorial Day that goes right to your gut,” he said. “One thing to take away from the day is to be grateful for those who gave their all for us, to those who are still doing it for us, and for the freedom we as Americans enjoy but take for granted.”

Concluding the ceremony, Puchalski recalled waiting at Bagram Air Base to bring his battalion out of Afghanistan 10 years ago.

“We were waiting on the main road going out, and troops were walking up and down. Suddenly people started standing at attention by the side of the road,” he said, his voice choking with emotion.

“It was a fallen comrade, being carried for his trip home. Without any order, amazingly everyone on that road snapped to attention and saluted that vehicle as it went past. You are doing that today by being here. Thank you That’s what today is about.”

The Rev. Amanda Ostrove of the Congregational Church of Easton delivered the closing prayer and led prayers at the cemetery visits following the ceremony.