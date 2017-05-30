Easton selectmen approve first of five labor contracts

The Board of Selectmen has approved the first of five labor contracts with a town employee union that begins in the new fiscal year, on July 1.

The selectmen also finalized salary increases and health care insurance changes for non-union town employees for the upcoming fiscal year.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Selectman Robert Lessler voted to approve a four-year contract with AFSCME local 1303, which represents library employees, 911 system dispatchers and some non-supervisory Town Hall workers, at the board’s May 18 meeting. Selectman Carolyn Colangelo was absent because of illness.

Union members will receive pay raises of 2.3% annually, or 9.2% for the life of the contract, through mid-2021. Their health care insurance will switch to the Connecticut Partnership 2.0 Plan, which the state offers to municipalities.

AFSCME stands for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Non-union town employees will get a 2.25% salary increase in the new fiscal year, and also be switching to the Connecticut Partnership 2.0 Plan for health insurance. The plan is administered by UnitedHealthcare.

Dunsby said the health care provider switch, if included in all five town employee contracts as well as for the non-union workers, could potentially save the town around $100,000, minus whatever fees may be paid to an insurance broker the town uses as a consultant.

The town still is negotiating multi-year contracts with the four other unions that represent municipal workers, and Dunsby hopes all health care coverage will be moved to the state plan. “We are still talking to the other unions, but the [goal] is to switch the entire town,” he said about ongoing negotiations with the bargaining units.

The new plan replaces what was described at the meeting as a high-deductible health care plan.

Dunsby said more towns and school boards in the region are using the state’s health care plan for their employees. “The towns around here are switching,” he said.

Members of AFSCME and the non-union town employees will pay 5% of their annual insurance premium cost. Dunsby said this is a good deal for Easton employees, with public employees elsewhere often paying closer to a 15% co-premium. “We’re way low,” he said.

Most of the discussion at the meeting focused on specifics of the health care coverage, with Lessler — a longtime state employee — assuring a few municipal employees in the audience that the state’s insurance plan is excellent.

Lessler said the plan would be good for Easton employees while saving the town money. “The co-pays with the state are fantastic,” he said of employees’ cost to visit doctors, hospitals and walk-in clinics and get prescriptions filled.

The plan has a health enhancement program that requires people to regularly get physicals, preventive screenings and wellness exams and see the doctor for certain chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high cholesterol or they must pay a limited deductible.

“It’s called a requirement, but it shouldn’t change what any reasonable person would do,” Lessler said. “You’d be doing it anyway. … The whole idea is to prevent you from getting ill.”

Dunby said an informational meeting for town employees on the Connecticut Partnership 2.0 Plan would take place this week. Town Finance Director Christine Calvert said employees do have concerns about a switch in health care coverage.

Lessler said it would be “rare” for employees to have to change doctors because of the new insurance, but Dunsby said it’s likely some employees will be impacted in this way because so many people are involved.

The state health care plan can offer what many consider good benefits for employees and good rates for employers — in this case, municipalities — because of the large number of people it serves, creating a large risk pool and reducing exposure to volatile claims.

Dunby said “a lot of research” was done on what health care plan made sense. “When we compared the pricing, [the state plan] is cheaper for the town and for its employees,” he said, noting the plan also comes highly recommended by those now using it.

Assessment appeals

Also on May 18, the selectmen voted to hire the law firm of Berchem, Moses & Devlin to represent the town in two court cases involving assessment challenges. Legal appeals have been filed by property owners Duque and Edupuganti. Berchem, Moses & Devlin represents the town on many different legal matters.