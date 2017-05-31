In a contest that lasted 11 innings, the 31st-seeded Joel Barlow High baseball team lost 2-1 to second-seeded host Masuk in the first round of the state Class L tournament on Tuesday, May 30.

Barlow’s Andrew Johnson and Masuk’s Jack Rose each pitched six shutout innings. In the top of the seventh Rory Lynch, Tim Tamallanca and Tiernan Lynch singled, bringing in Barlow’s lone run.

Masuk answered in its next turn with a walk and two errors to tie it. Despite having runners on base in each of the next four innings, Barlow could not score.

Nick Dellapiano hit a bunt single in the bottom of the 11th, advanced to third on Nick LoRussp’s double and scored on a single by Brett Cahill.

Johnson went six inings for Barlow, allowing no runs on three hits with one walk. Matt McGannon pitched one, allowing one run on no hits with one walk.

Joey Sherwood pitched three and a third inning with one run on four hits with one strikeout.

Christian Marini, Mark D’Augelli, Rory Lynch (one run)Ryan Lutinski, Tiernan Lynch (one RBI) and Tamallanca each had one hit for Barlow, which finishes the season at 8-13 overall.