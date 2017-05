Falling behind in the first half, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team ended the season with a 13-5 loss to third-seeded Daniel Hand of Madison in the first round of the state Class M tournament on Tuesday, May 30.

Barlow, the 14th seed, trailed 12-2 after one half and could not close the gap.

Julia Shapiro led Barlow with three goals. Sarah Witherbee scored two and Tess Siburn had two assists.

Nikki Wallin had four saves in goal for Barlow, which finishes the season at 9-10 overall.