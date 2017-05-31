Police log: Multiple charges for motorcyclist, probation violation, PRAWN

Multiple charges for motorcyclist

The Fairfield Police Department stopped a motor vehicle driven by a Fairfield man during the evening of May 28 and learned the Easton Police Department had an active warrant for his arrest.

The warrant stemmed from a 911 call to dispatch on May 7, 2016, that was received from a citizen reporting a motorcycle accident on Sport Hill Road in the area of Snow’s Farm.

The driver, Michael Hannah, 31, had a strong smell of alcohol and visible injuries to the left side of his body but claimed to be fine, police said.

He was extremely belligerent, combative and verbally abusive to everyone at the scene, police said.

Police took him by restraint to the hospital where he received medical treatment for his injuries and continued to be combative and verbally abusive to medical personnel, according to the report.

Fairfield officers delivered Hannah to the Easton Police Department following the May 28 traffic stop.

The charges on the arrest warrant included driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, improper passing, driving a motorcycle without insurance, driving a motorcycle without a license, breach of peace in the second degree and interfering with an officer.

Hannah was released on $5,000 bond and is due to appear in court on June 6.

Probation violation

Police received a call May 29 around 8 a.m. from 55 Silver Hill, a sober living facility, concerning two residents violating house rules.

The men were told to leave for the day and not return before speaking to the manager of the facility, police said.

Both of them left without incident, according to the report. During the investigation of the call, police discovered a female visitor of one of the residents had three active arrest warrants, originating in Norwalk.

Kaitlin Buggy, 32, of Woolsey Road, Stamford, was taken into custody, processed and charged with three separate counts of violation of probation, police said.

A court set bond of $20,000 was placed on each warrant for a total of $ 60,000. Buggy was unable to bond out and was taken to to the Bridgeport court lockup on May 30.

Warrant served for vehicle violation

The Bridgeport Police Department served a warrant for the Easton Police Department through the Paperless Rearrest Warrant Network (PRAWN) to a Bridgeport man, stemming from a 2016 arrest.

The warrant was issued May 25 to JP Carter-Walker, 24, of 16 Morehouse Street, Bridgeport. Carter-Walker was given a misdemeanor for operating under suspension in July 2016.

Activity logs

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from May 22 to May 25.

Monday, May 22

1:25 a.m. — Suspicious activity. Caller states someone rang doorbell two times. Unable to locate. No contact/gone on arrival. Wyldewood Road.

11:17 — Animal. Dog in neighbor’s yard. Verbal warning to owner for roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Dogwood Drive.

11:46 — Alarm. Not registered. Owner error or system. East Common.

1:36 p.m. — Animal. Complainant states people are leaving dog feces and bags with feces at the gate and roadway leading to Aspetuck Land Trust. Referred to animal control officer. Norton Road.

Tuesday, May 23

12:11 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

1:15 — Vandalism. Kiosk at the trailhead to Crow Hill Preserve on Elm is knocked down. Assisted. Elm Drive.

4:42 — Town property. Small tree protruding into roadway. PO Admin. West Road.

5:56 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Route 59.

6:03 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 136.

6:31 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

8:29 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and insufficient insurance. Misdemeanor. Route 58.

8:54 — Accident. Two-car motor vehicle accident. No injuries. Westport Police Department responded. Assisted. Easton Road.

9:43 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to wear safety belt in front seat. Infraction. Mile Common.

9:58 — Animal. Dead fawn removed from roadway. Referred to animal control officer. Valley Road.

10:09 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to wear safety belt in front seat. Infraction. Route 136.

11:42 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Verbal warning. Route 58.

11:54 — Utility. 911 call dialed in error. Routine (Dispatchers). Morehouse Road.

12:12 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. No thru trucks. Written warning. Route 136.

12:36 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 136.

12:38 — Suspicious activity. 911 caller reports two individuals taking pictures near reservoir. No contact/gone on arrival. Black Rock Road.

3:39 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and failure to wear seat belt. Infraction. Center Road.

3:39 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to wear seatbelt. Written warning. Center Road.

4:03 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to wear seatbelt. Written warning. Center Road.

4:13 — Motor vehicle stop. Tinted front windshield. Written warning. Center Road.

4:21 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to wear seatbelt and operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Center Road.

9:21 — Fire call. Small camp fire. All OK. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Vista Drive.

11:35 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

Wednesday, May 24

12:03 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

8:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Judd Road.

8:48 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle without license. Infraction. Route 59.

8:53 — Utility. Branch fell on Frontier wires. Referred to Utility. Morehouse Road.

9:15 — Town property. Large pot holes inside entrance to Aspetuck Park. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Black Rock Road.

10:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Cell phone. Written warning. Route 59.

11:08 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to wear seatbelt. Infraction. Route 59.

11:17 — Assistance/traffic. Speed sign request, to be placed in [illegible] neighborhood. Assisted. Rock House Road.

12:54 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

1:36 — Suspicious person. Report of a female asking people for money at the Easton Village Store. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

1:51 — Animal. Caller reports while walking dog a coyote tried to attack them. Referred to Animal Control Officer. Kachele Street.

2:38 — Alarm. Set off alarm while cooking. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Lantern Hill Road.

5:06 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Route 59.

6:31 — Motor vehicle stop. Youth. Failure to obey stop sign and passenger restriction. Following too close with intent to harass. Infraction. Sport Hill Road.

6:38 — Accident. No injuries. Investigation. Center Road.

Thursday, May 25

5:14 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 58.

8:44 — Animal. Cow broke through fence. Referred to animal control officer. Silver Hill Road.

9:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Seat belt violation. Written warning. Route 58.

11:24 — Assistance. Mother received call that her son had been kidnapped. Scam call. Morehouse Road.

2:15 p.m. — Warrant. Served by Bridgeport Police Department. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

4:32 — Assistance. Caller stated a dog was stuck in a pile of wood and may be injured if wood is moved. Dog set loose, no injuries. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Adams Road.

4:35 — Accident. No injuries. Following too close. Investigation. Route 59.

4:55 — Alarm. Not registered. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Rocky Ridge Road.

8:03 — Utility. Small fire on side of pole. Fire put out, UI notified. Referred to Utility. Mile Common.

9:26 — Animal. Bear and cub in backyard of caller’s home. Referred to animal control officer. Rock House Road.

10:27 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Verbal warning. Route 59.

May 19 to 25 call statistics

4 Accidents

14 Alarms

8 Aided Case

13 Animal control

43 Motor vehicle stops