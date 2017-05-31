Family birding program for CT Open House Day

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will celebrate Connecticut Open House Day on Saturday June 10, with a free family birding program, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Does your family enjoy watching American robins searching for worms in your backyard or spotting a red-tailed hawk soaring overhead? Then join our naturalist to learn the basics of how to identify birds, followed by a guided walk in the wildlife sanctuary to put your skills to work. Come early, or stay late to explore the Center’s varied trails and ecosystems, visit the Birds of Prey compound, view the live education animal exhibits and shop in the Nature Store where Open House participants will receive 10% off.

Sponsored by the Connecticut Office of Tourism, Connecticut Open House Day is a special one-day celebration to broaden awareness of Connecticut’s exceptional cultural and tourism assets. To qualify for any Open House Day offer, at least one person in each visiting group must show a valid Connecticut driver’s license. For more information about Connecticut Open House Day visit CTvisit.com or call 1-888-CTvisit.

Register in advance by calling 203-259-6350, ext. 109. More information about this event and other upcoming programs and activities is available at ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield.