Easton landscaper and neighbors clash over wood

Neighbors and a Norton Road resident accused of using his residential property to cut and store firewood for commercial purposes squared off at a May 22 zoning meeting.

With both sides represented by attorneys, the Planning and Zoning Commission is trying to finalize an agreement to resolve the situation. The town issued a cease-and-desist order against Nathan Brito of 33 Norton Road for “apparently conducting a wood processing business at your property” in late 2016.

“When you get this many people out, there’s something up,” attorney Joel Green, representing one of the neighbors, told the P&Z.

“They’re really frustrated with the use of this property. There’s been a huge amount of commercial activity on this site up until today.”

Brito’s attorney, Daniel Silver, said his client just wants to be able to use his 3.2-acre property “in a reasonable way that’s consistent with your zoning regulations.”

“We have our rights, too,” Silver said.

P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat said the commission wants to prevent Brito from conducting any commercial operations on his land while giving him the right to use his property like other residential homeowners.

“We won’t tolerate commercial activities,” Maquat said.

The P&Z will enforce zoning laws but not get in the middle of a potential legal dispute between neighbors, he said. “We don’t want to get involved in civil issues,” Maquat said.

Brito has appealed the town’s violation notice to the Zoning Board of Appeals, but this may be dropped if a new agreement is reached.

He purchased the property from his father in 2012, the same year the Britos signed an earlier agreement with the town concerning alleged zoning violations at the site. Brito operates a Norwalk-based landscaping company,

The new agreement likely will prohibit Brito from using his property as a staging area for commercial activities or increasing natural run-off into neighboring properties. It should require him to use any firewood processed or stored on-site, better screen a tractor, remove flatbed trailers, and maintain a gate at a secondary accessway.

Final terms of the agreement still need to be agreed upon by Silver, Green and the commission. Once that’s done, Maquat said the town’s zoning enforcement officer will monitor the situation. “It will become an enforcement issue,” he said.

Neighbors’ concerns

Neighbors who spoke complained about “full-fledged commercial activity” on the property for years, including excessive wood chipping and storage of commercial-type vehicles and equipment. They claimed Brito has been increasing activities “more and more” since the 2012 agreement.

The neighbors said there should be a way to clearly determine personal vs. commercial activities and to improve zoning enforcement.

Brito, indicating he wants to get along with his neighbors, said he doesn’t think he can please everyone. “I do feel I’m being victimized,” he said, claiming other people in Easton can sell firewood cut from trees on their property.

P&Z member Robert DeVellis urged Brito to look around at his upset neighbors. “It’s not always everyone else’s fault,” he told Brito.

DeVellis asked why Brito needed to bring so much wood onto his property instead of storing it at his business location in Norwalk. “The less activity, the better,” he said. “The less splitting of wood, the better.”

Silver responded that Brito can use up to 10 cords of wood to heat his home every winter. He said Brito’s Norwalk business location is a garage, not a large property, and wood can’t be split in a garage. Silver said no Easton zoning law prohibits cutting or storing firewood on one’s property.

DeVellis questioned why Brito needed a flatbed trailer on his land for a tractor if, as Brito told the P&Z, the tractor stays on the property. Brito agreed to remove any trailers.

Green said Brito’s tractor is actually a backhoe, making it “a piece of construction equipment,” and his clients “have to look it at morning, noon and night.”

Green questioned work being done in the rear of the property, where Brito says he’s creating a garden. “It’s still being scraped constantly,” said Green, noting the 2012 agreement called for this area to be graded and seeded to prevent run-off.

Maquat said Brito should be able to get to the rear of his property through the gated accessway, but Green countered that no permit exists for it. Silver said the accessway predates Brito and may be a cattle path built by an old farmer.

Maquat advised Brito to minimize activity on his land to limit the “angst” of his neighbors. He said the P&Z was trying to be reasonable, but once finalized the new agreement will be binding. “We’ll hold your feet to the fire like we would with anyone else,” he told Brito.