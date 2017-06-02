Easton Public Works replacing truck

The town is purchasing a new medium-sized truck for its vehicle fleet at the Public Works Department.

The International Model 7400 costs $171,420 and will be used for general road maintenance and plowing. The Board of Selectmen approved the purchase at a May 18 meeting.

Ed Nagy, public works director, told selectmen he expected to place the purchase order with Hine Brothers of Bridgeport sometime last week. He said the purchase has gone through the normal budget process, which included competitive bidding about a year ago. The funds will come out of the 2017-18 budget.

The goal is to buy the truck before the price might go up.

“They extended it,” Nagy said of the price in the bid by the truck dealer.

Truck dealers normally raise their prices every six months, Nagy said, but Hine Brothers is willing to honor the earlier bid price if the town finalizes the transaction soon.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said such an extension is consistent with the “spirit of the bid,” working to the town’s advantage by saving money.

The International will replace an older truck that needs to be taken off the road, according to Nagy. He said the town should receive the truck later this year, in time to use for plowing during the winter. The trucks usually are custom-built for purchasers.

Nagy described the International 7400 as a “basic” truck that would complement a fleet of nine “frontline” trucks, plus a few older trucks used primarily for parts. The fleet includes a few other similar International models, including one purchased last year.

The town had gone six or seven years without buying a new truck, Nagy said, with some of the trucks dating back to the late 1990s and having issues with rust.

Nagy said the Easton Public Works Department maintains its trucks well, usually getting 17 to 20 years of use out of them. He said this compares to 10 to 12 years by the state for its trucks.

“The trucks rust out — they don’t wear out,” he said, explaining that exposure to salt from plowing and general environmental factors eventually take a toll on the large vehicles.

Only a few companies manufacture trucks used by public works agencies for road maintenance and plowing. Nagy said Easton doesn’t purchase the fanciest trucks, with International models generally being priced lower than such competing brands as Mack and Volvo.