The court has ordered Weston homeowner Daniel Kopulos to get regular therapy and psychiatric treatment for his part in an animal cruelty case that officials called one of the worst cases of animal hoarding they had ever seen.

Judge Bruce Hudock told Kopulos in Norwalk Superior Court last Thursday, that he must attend weekly therapy sessions and meet with a psychiatrist every month. If he does that for two years and avoids arrest during that time, animal cruelty charges against him will be dismissed.

Kopulos was arrested in October after more than 200 exotic birds, snakes and reptiles were found dead or in poor condition at his home on 82 Newtown Turnpike in Weston.

He was charged with animal cruelty, which is punishable by one year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine. But he was spared both prison and the fine.

Kopulos’s attorney, Michael Fitzpatrick, explained in court that his client had devoted his life to animals, and after losing his lease on his pet shop business, moved his animals into his home, where they were initially well-cared for.

He said Kopulos then suffered “a number of traumatic life experiences, deterioration in judgment and self care, and rational thinking. It is understandable why he would enter a state of depression,” he said.

A psychiatric evaluation of Kopulos was turned over to the court and judge.

Before his arrest, Kopulos was the executive director at Animal Preservation Alliance and the founder of Fauna, an upscale New York City pet store. The store has since closed.

Bad odor

Weston police had initially been called to Kopulos’s home on Sept. 15 to investigate a report by a neighbor of a “bad odor” coming from the house.

Police found cages and sacks of dead and dying birds, as well as snakes and reptiles in the house and an outbuilding on the property. The home had no running water and was later condemned by the health department.

Donning hazmat gear, police, health officials and volunteers removed a large number of expensive and exotic birds such as parrots, cockatoos and macaws from the property along with turtles and snakes such as ball pythons. The animals were dehydrated and starving and were living in cages and enclosures covered in filth and waste.

After some initial triage treatment by a local veterinarian, the town of Weston allowed Rainforest Reptile Shows, based in Beverly, Mass., to take the snakes and reptiles.

While the rescue was underway, Kopulos signed over ownership of the birds to the town of Weston. Rhode Island Parrot Rescue (RIPR), a non-profit group from Warwick, R.I., was given temporary custody of the birds, with ownership remaining with the town.

Snag

Paying for the care of the birds after they were rescued hit a snag. When the birds arrived at RIPR, they filled the volunteer rescue center to the brim, and their upkeep was expensive.

To date, the town of Weston has given RIPR $20,605.85 to help defray costs for the birds. However, a spokesperson for RIPR said the town’s contribution isn’t enough.

Corrie Butler, RIPR facilities manager, said the group is considering suing the town.

She said the money the group received was used for vet expenses incurred during the first two weeks after the birds were rescued.

“The town has never paid us a cent for boarding fees,” Butler said. “We tripled our size in a matter of a day and our expenses have also tripled. It has created a tremendous strain on the rescue.”

On the positive side, the day after the court decision, the town of Weston officially signed over ownership of the birds to the rescue group, allowing it to adopt the birds out. “They just released the birds to us on Friday so now we have ownership and can begin to find them wonderful homes,” Butler said.

She said the group still isn’t satisfied though with the town’s financial contribution. “We are now suing the town for unpaid boarding fees and we have hired a lawyer,” Butler said.

However, Weston Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz said the town is still trying to work things out with the rescue group. “I believe the town of Weston and Rhode Island Parrot Rescue have recently made significant progress towards reaching a settlement agreement,” he said.

Restitution

The town of Weston is in the process of getting $40,000 in restitution from Kopulos for expenses the town has incurred with the rescue.

On Jan. 12, First Selectman Nina Daniel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kopulos, secured by a mortgage deed on his Newtown Turnpike property, recorded on the Weston land records in Book 589 at Page 532.

Under the terms of the MOU, Kopulos has until Jan. 12, 2018, to pay the town $40,000 for expenses “incurred by the town to test, treat, relocate, care for and house the animals, along with any other expenses associated with that effort.”

If Kopulos does not pay $40,000 by that date, the town has the right to foreclose on the property.

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the June 1 issue of the Weston Forum and is an update of a previous online report.