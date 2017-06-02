New funding for Connecticut’s opioid epidemic

Connecticut’s federal delegation encourages communities and healthcare providers to apply for assistance through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s new grant programs to prevent opioid overdoses and provide opioid abuse treatment.

The delegation, which includes U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Representatives John Larson, Joe Courtney, Rosa DeLauro, Jim Himes, and Elizabeth Esty, highlighted nearly $43 million in federal assistance that could help enhance treatment and prevention throughout Connecticut.

“We see the painful reality of opioid addiction every day in towns across our state, and we know that Connecticut families are counting on these federal dollars to fight it,” the delegation stated in a joint release. “These new dollars can help Connecticut’s first responders and health care providers save more lives. We hope communities across Connecticut will apply for this opportunity.”

Administered through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the state of Connecticut and Connecticut cities, incorporated towns, and townships are eligible to apply for the following grant program:

• First Responders: Up to $41.7 million over four years available to approximately 30 grantees to train and provide resources for first responders and members of other key community sectors on carrying and administering an FDA-approved product for emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.

Also administered through SAMHSA, Connecticut’s federally qualified health centers are eligible to apply for the following grant:

• Improving Access to Overdose Treatment: Up to $1 million over five years to one grantee to expand availability to overdose reversal medications in healthcare settings and to establish protocols to connect patients who have experienced a drug overdose with appropriate treatment.

Last month, the delegation announced a $5.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support Connecticut efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.