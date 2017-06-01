Easton Courier

Miles for Smiles 5K Run/Walk is June 3 at Barlow

By Nancy Doniger on June 1, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Regional, Schools · 0 Comments

Mikey’s Way Foundation is holding its seventh annual Miles for Smiles 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 3, on Joel Barlow High School’s cross country course in Redding. It’s an opportunity to get outside while helping kids cope with cancer.

Walkers, strollers and leashed dogs are welcome, too! All preregistered participants are guaranteed an event T-shirt and will receive a free ice cream from Phil and Tom’s Ice Cream Truck.

Check in for the event will begin at 9 a.m. at the back of Joel Barlow High School. The 5K is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The event is rain or shine. Pre-registration cost is $25 and day of registration is $35.

Online registration is open at miles4smiles5K.org.

If you are unable to attend, but would like to learn more about Mikey’s Way Foundation, go to mikeysway.org. Questions about the event can be emailed to Cathy Friedman at [email protected] or by calling 203-873-0671.

A group of Mikey Friedman’s friends who attended the 2016 Miles for Smiles 5K to support the foundation he started.

A group of Mikey Friedman’s friends who attended the 2016 Miles for Smiles 5K to support the foundation he started.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Spotlight on area events Next Post Murphy denounces Trump withdrawal from Paris climate deal
About author
Nancy Doniger

Nancy Doniger


Website
Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress