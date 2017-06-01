Miles for Smiles 5K Run/Walk is June 3 at Barlow

Mikey’s Way Foundation is holding its seventh annual Miles for Smiles 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 3, on Joel Barlow High School’s cross country course in Redding. It’s an opportunity to get outside while helping kids cope with cancer.

Walkers, strollers and leashed dogs are welcome, too! All preregistered participants are guaranteed an event T-shirt and will receive a free ice cream from Phil and Tom’s Ice Cream Truck.

Check in for the event will begin at 9 a.m. at the back of Joel Barlow High School. The 5K is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The event is rain or shine. Pre-registration cost is $25 and day of registration is $35.

Online registration is open at miles4smiles5K.org.

If you are unable to attend, but would like to learn more about Mikey’s Way Foundation, go to mikeysway.org. Questions about the event can be emailed to Cathy Friedman at [email protected] or by calling 203-873-0671.