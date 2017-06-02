Going into the South-West Conference championship with the right mindset would do wonders for the Joel Barlow High boys volleyball team.

The top-seeded Falcons had devoted a lot of time to parts of their game that needed work in preparation for their big match. It did not take long for them to see the fruits of their efforts.

Dominating every aspect of the game, they swept second-seeded Oxford 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-15) in front of a home crowd on Friday, May 26, for their second straight league title.

“We were just so sharp,” said Barlow head coach Chris Lovelett, whose team had beaten Oxford twice during the regular season with 3-2 scores. “We blocked so well that we started to see tips and rolls coming, which is what we want and we just were on point today. I was so proud of our guys”

The Falcons used some strong net play from Matt Cruz in particular to built a 6-2 lead in the first set. James Cox and William Richter stepped up for their team with several blocks and kills to keep Oxford within four points (14-10) but several hitting errors on its part allowed the Falcons to widen the gap, which grew to six (21-16) on a block by Barlow’s Austin Houser, and the Falcons closed out the set.

“We were feeling extremely good at practice yesterday,” said Houser, who was named the Most Valuable Player for the match.”We knew what we had to do and we executed perfectly.”

Oxford’s only lead in the match came early in the second set at 6-3, due in part to Richter’s net play. Right after that Barlow reeled off eight straight points on the serve of Anthony Rizzo, who also stepped up at the as Falcons took the lead for good.

“He did an absolutely wonderful job,” said Lovelett. “Helped all the way around. He served, he defended, he hit, he blocked. He is certainly someone who deserves a lot of credit as well as Max Matejka. It was just really, really sharp form those guys.”

Although the Falcons had the lead right from the start of the final set it remained a tight contest, as Oxford stayed within at least three points for much of the way. Rizzo’s kill made it 13-9 and the Falcons gradually pulled out of reach after that, closing out the win on a kill by Finn McCaffrey.

Rizzo led Barlow at the net with 12 kills and on the floor with 16 digs. Cruz had nine kills while McCaffrey had five. Wilkerson finished with four.

Joe Drake and Dylan Kloiber had five and three digs respectively.

Houser led in assists with 35 and had six digs.

“Coming into it we knew we had expectations to be number one,” said Houser, who will play for Santa Barbara State College next year. “We held true to that.”

The Falcons, now 16-4, will now take part in the state Class M tournament, where they reached the finals in each of the past two seasons. The top seed, they open on Friday at home at 6 p.m against the winner of the Masuk-Maloney match.

“We have done our homework this year on the entire class M and we feel very confident going in,” said Lovelett. “We’re going to continue to work until the last day of the season and try to get better.”