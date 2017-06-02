Marcelino joins 100 club

Joel Barlow varsity softball senior co-captain Briana Marcelino joined the career 100-hit club earlier in the season in a home game against the Kolbe Cathedral Cougars. The milestone was particularly sweet for Marcelino as she sat out half of last season with a wrist injury.

Marcelino is among leaders for offensive categories throughout Class L and statewide this year. She credits hard work in the off-season and support of her teammates in reaching this important career and Barlow milestone. She did not realize she had her 100th until her coach and teammates acknowledged by retrieving the ball.

“I was just excited to have had the opportunity to be playing that game, having missed most of last year,” she said. “It didn’t feel any different from my other at-bats that game, until my coach started congratulating me and my team began cheering. It just felt as if all the hard work I had done in the off-season was paying off and I was able to perform for my team.”

Marcelino, along with senior teammates and co-captains Samantha Hilford, Lydia Dazzo and Kristen Acocella (also a member of the 100-hit club), expect to make some noise in the year-end state Class L state tournament.

“Briana is a solid player and hard worker, and she deserves this honor,” said Acocella.

“I believe with all of the upperclassmen’s experience over the past couple of years it will really aid us in our chances in the state tournament, which is something we’ve been wanting since freshman year. Our team has grown this year and will continue to grow together throughout the remainder of our season until the end.”