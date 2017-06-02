For much of the Joel Barlow High girls track team, the South-West Conference was a learning experience of sorts.

The Falcons were represented by mostly underclassmen last Tuesday, May 23. They accounted for a good portion of the team’ scoring as Barlow placed ninth overall in a field of 13 with 32.50 points, just behind Masuk (34.50) and Brookfield (34) at New Milford High.

Newtown, which was runner-up for the past three years, was the winner with 148.50, capturing its first title since 2005. New Milford was runner-up with 122.50 and Pomperaug took third with 85.

Barlow’s first points came in the 4×800-meter relay. Combining to finish in 10 minutes, 44.80 seconds, Jess Matsuoka, Isabella Merrill, Anna Speck and Tess Dougall were eighth overall, 0.40 second behind New Fairfield and beating their seed time by more than 36 seconds.

The Falcons also took eighth in the 100-meter high hurdles with Gabrielle Wasco finishing in 18.38. Alyson Tomaszewski scored in two sprinting events. In the 100 meters, she was fifth in 13.49 and she took eighth in the 200 in 27.64, matching her seed time.

“Alyson ran a great 100 and 200,” said Barlow head coach Ryan Swift. “She’s been getting faster and faster week after week.”

Capturing two individual medals, Hannah Ceva was third in the 400 meters despite not running in more than a week due to shin splints and only competing in the event once during the regular season.

“She is one of the best overall athletes we’ve ever had on the team and I don’t think we’ve seen her best yet,” said Swift. “She actually qualified for five different events leading up to the championship. We had to sit down prior to the meet and figure out where we thought she might have the most success this season.”

Eva also ran the anchor leg of the 4×400 relay, which also included Melissa Colasante, Tomaszewski and Amelia Blackwell. Running their best time of the season, they were fifth in 4:18.33.

Ceva’s second gold medal was in the triple jump. Totaling 33’ 9.75’’, she also broke the Barlow record of 33’ 1.25” set in 1999 by Jodi Zamore.

Also scoring in the field events, Marisa Gregory was eighth with a throw of 90’ 11”. Katie Dibella was sixth in the pole vault with a height of 8’ 6”.