Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is now available online.

ECC summer camps

There is still time to register. Camp is only a few weeks away. Summer camp is open to children in all of Fairfield County for children ages 3 to 15. The camps at the ECC are state-licensed and completely flexible. Your child may choose to participate for just one week or the whole 10 weeks to suit your family’s summer planning. For working families there is an early drop-off and late pick-up option. Additionally, there is a state-of-the-art security system. The camp and facility is a nut free environment.

Specialty summer camps

A variety of skills training camps are available, including Tennis Camp, Multi-Sports Camp, Basketball Camps and Lego Engineering Camps.

Minicamp

Start your summer camp season early with the Playtots Minicamp in June. Let your child explore all the fun of camp with sports, music, arts and craft sessions and outdoor play. Ages: 3, 4, and 5 year olds, (child must be fully potty trained).

Multi-sports camp

During the course of a week at an ECC Multi-Sport camp, the campers will experience a variety of different sports. These include individual sports (rock climbing), team sports like basketball or ultimate frisbee and even a range of international sports that you may never have attempted before like cricket and rugby.

Marcy’s tennis camp

Marcy’s Tennis Academy introduces the fundamentals of tennis to children using games and exercises that build confidence. It emphasizes fun, with every child developing racquet skills, focus, agility and most importantly, sportsmanship.

No matter the skill level of the child, he or she will learn the correct way to hit shots, move on the court and observe the rules of the game. The children also get an hour of physical and mental exercise as they learn the sport of tennis.

ECC Tennis Camp takes place on the ECC’s air conditioning indoor court and is open to boys and girls ages 4-12.

Community Leadership Club camp

CLC Teen Summer Camp, June 19 through Aug. 25 for ages 10-15 (limited spaces). Fees $340 per week for members, $360 per week for non-members. Trips include: Brownstone, Splash Down, Lake Compounce, Six Flags, Farmington River Tubing, Dave & Buster’s and more. Sign up for seven or more weeks and receive $25 off for each week you sign up for. This is our biggest discount for camp.

Playtots Preschool

Playtots Preschool is a state-licensed program that offers an early childhood education for children 2 to 5 years old in a friendly, nurturing and safe environment for young children. The program is designed to promote the social, emotional, physical and intellectual development of our students.

Playtots Class offerings: 2’s Classes: two-, three- and five-day options; 3’s Classes: three- and five-day options; 4’s Classes: four- and five-day options; full day pre-kindergarten.

Playtots Preschool offers full-day care options from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.