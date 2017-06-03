Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, June 5

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Junior Book Club. Kids in fourth and fifth grade join us to discuss The Fourteenth Goldfish by Jennifer L. Holm. Copies of the book are available at Easton Public Library. Snacks will be served. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, June 6

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, June 7

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

6:30 p.m. — Parent/Child Book Club (K-2). Join us for a special parent/child book club between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. We will be reading and discussing The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind. by William Kmakwamba (picture book). Registration is required.

Thursday, June 8

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of The Lady in Gold by Anne Marie O’Connor. We will be showing the movie, The Woman in Gold, with Helen Mirren.

4:00 p.m. — Lego Master Builders & Crafters. The sky’s the limit for ages 5-plus as you use your imagination to build your own creation. Your creation will be on display for everyone to see. We will have our monthly craft at this time for younger siblings, or before/after you have built your Lego creations. The craft will be for Father’s Day in June. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — Easton Library 101. Did you know that you can access magazines online, take an online course remotely, and download ebooks and e-audiobooks? Are you aware of the many programs we offer for all ages? Have you seen our new Innovation Space? Come and learn about all the exciting resources our library has to offer. Registration is required.

Friday, June 9

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Teen Advisory Group (Grades 6-plus). The group meets monthly and advises the teen librarian on what books to buy for the collection, programs to plan and other special projects. Note: The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is suggested.