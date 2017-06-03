Murphy leads effort to restore Medicare program eliminated in Trump’s budget

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations and U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committees, led a group of 22 senators in demanding that the fiscal year 2018 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations bill include $52.1 million for the critical State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP).

President Trump’s budget proposal would eliminate the program. In a letter to HELP Committee Chairman Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and HELP Committee Ranking Member Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the group of nearly two dozen senators emphasized that SHIPs — which provide free help to Medicare beneficiaries who have questions or concerns about their health insurance — are an integral resource for seniors and people with disabilities.

In Connecticut, the SHIP program Choices helped 34,200 seniors, people with disabilities, and family caregivers last year find the health care program that works for them and their families. Connecticut received over $676,000 in federal funding last year through the SHIP program. There are five regional offices that administer the program.

“SHIPs are a critical source of information for our constituents. SHIPs serve as a trusted source of independent advice that help seniors, people with disabilities and their families navigate Medicare, choose the plans that work best for them, and reduce their out-of-pocket costs,” wrote the senators.“With 10,000 Americans turning 65 and qualifying for Medicare every day, we should be expanding the ability of SHIPs to meet growing needs, not eliminating their ability to serve those who need assistance.”

The senators continued, “We ask that you protect this critical program by providing $52.1 million in FY 2018 for the SHIP program.”

Connecticut State Department on Aging Commissioner Betsy Ritter said, “In Connecticut, our SHIP Program is called Choices, and it serves over 34,000 seniors and people with disabilities each and every year. This service enables them to make the most prudent, appropriate, and comprehensive decisions when selecting their health care coverage. Weakening Choices represents an attack on our Medicare program and the people it serves.”