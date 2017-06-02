When it comes to close games, every opportunity is an important one. Such held true for the Joel Barlow High boys lacrosse team in the South-West Conference Division I championship.

The Falcons made good on quite a few of them in a battle from start to finish against top-seeded New Fairfield on Thursday, May 25. There were also those that got away.

Such was the difference in the outcome, with Barlow losing a 9-8 decision in overtime at Newtown High.

“I thought that we were evenly matched,” said Barlow head coach John Distler, whose team lost 11-7 to New Fairfield during the regular season. “I thought we outplayed them tonight. Unfortunately, we didn’t finish a lot of our shots and I think that was the difference in the game.”

Barlow, the No. 2 seed, had a few good chances early in the night. They came up empty on several point blank shots.

“In my opinion we should have take an early lead,” said Distler. “We had our opportunities.”

Instead, it was New Fairfield that struck first on a goal by Liam Ford with 6:27 left in the first quarter. The Falcons answered later in the frame when Grayson DiMiceli scored with three minutes left in the first quarter. It marked the first of five ties on the night.

Each time the Rebels gained a slim lead Barlow had an answer. Goals by Jack Goldburg and DiMiceli got their team within one and Tyler Starrett scored on a pass from MAx Sokolich with 3.6 seconds left to force a 4-4 tie at the half.

Several saves by Barlow’s Alec Wilson kept it a tie game early in the second half and the Falcons seemed to have the momentum with a goal by Rob Bartlett after scramble in front of the Rebel net to give his team its first lead with 10:02 left in the frame. Less than half a minute later Sokolich scored.

New Fairfield battled back, scoring three straight goals courtesy of Liam Ford, Dan Ford and Dylan Hanley before the period ended.

An illegal check by New Fairfield put it down a player and the Falcons made good use of the opportunity with a goal by Andrew Powell to tie it at 7-7. Barlow also rose to the challenge on Starrett’s goal with 4:41 left, which ultimately forced overtime after Tom Rossini’s last second shot was saved by New Fairfield’s Gabe Stein.

“He’s a good goalie,” said Distler. “He had some nice saves.”

The Falcons had some chances in the extra period, including having the ball in the New Fairfield end in the final minute. However, a crease violation gave the ball back to the Rebels, who made it downfield for a shot by by Hanley with 9.4 seconds left to give his team the sudden victory.

DiMiceli and Starrett each had two goals for Barlow. Goldburg, Bartlett, Sokolich (three assists) and Andrew Powell each scored one. Calvin Peterson had one assist.

Wilson had 11 saves in goal for Barlow. Stein made 10 saves for New Fairfield and was named Most Valuable Player for the game.

Barlow will now take part in the state Class M tournament as the 16th seed.