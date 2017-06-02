Consistency was not an issue for the Joel Barlow High boys golf team in the South-West Conference tournament.

The top-seeded Falcons posted scores similar to those they had shot all season long. What they could not control was the fact that a couple of opponents had exceptionally good rounds, putting the Falcons third overall with a 339 at Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury on Friday, May 26.

Masuk, which accounted for Barlow’s lone loss during the regular season, won its first league title with a 326. Patriot Division-winner Immaculate was runner-up with a 332.

“Masuk just shot really well,” said Barlow head coach Steve Antal, whose team was first in the Colonial Division this season. “They just did a solid job today.”

He also noted that Immaculate had been consistent all season. It also had a couple of players who are also members at Ridgewood and knew the course well.

Pomperaug’s Jason Hirschauer was the medalist with a three-over-par 74. Masuk’s Kyle Immel was a stroke behind him and Rob Waltzman of Weston was third with 77,

Grant Worthington led Barlow with an 81, tying Newtown’s Ryan Patrick and making the All-Colonial Division team. Two strokes later was Mike Brown, who was also named All-Colonial Division.

Barlow’s Jimmy Stablein was one of three golfers to shoot an 84, tying with Immaculate’s Liam Deakin and J. P. Crotty. Completing the scoring for Barlow, Pierce Beach shot a 91. Also playing in the match, James Menapace had a 96.

“I think they’re on par for what we’ve been shooting,’ said Antal, noting his team’s scores. I’m happy with that.”

Barlow finishes the season on Monday at the state Division II tournament at Tallwood Country Club in Hebron. The defending champ, it is ranked tenth.