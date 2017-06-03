Easton Courier

Softball: Joel Barlow 9, Berlin 3

By Easton Courier on June 3, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Propelled by a big fifth innings, the Joel Barlow High softball team defeated Berlin 9-3 in the quarterfinals of the state Class L tournament on Friday, June 2, earning its first-ever trip to the semifinals.

It was a seesaw battle for the first four innings. Fifteenth-seeded Berlin went up 1-0 in the top of the first and tenth-seeded Barlow tied it in the bottom of the frame before going up 2-1 in the third.

After Berlin scored two in the top of the fourth it was then tied at 3-3 in Barlow’s next turn. The hosts then broke open the game in the fifth with six runs.

Briana Marcelino was two for three with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored. Rebecca Mauro was also two for three with a run.

Kristen Acocella was two for four with a home run, an RBI and two runs. Claire McCann had a double and four RBI.

Cailtin Colangelo pitched a complete game with three runs on seven hits, six strikeouts and two walks.

