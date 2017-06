Sweeping its way into the semifinals, the Joel Barlow High boys volleyball team shut out Masuk 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-12) in the state Class M quarterfinals at home on Friday, June 2.

Top-seeded Barlow was led at the net by Matt Cruz with 10 kills. Reed Wilkerson had 10.

Finn McCaffrey finished with 10 and Max Matejka had four. Austin Houser had 34 assists for top-seeded Barlow.