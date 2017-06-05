Preventing teen substance abuse

The Easton Redding Community Cares Coalition (ERCCC) is an organization that students and parents may want to know about and get involved.

The objective and purpose of the ERCCC is to help focus and coordinate the Easton and Redding communities’ response to the threats of alcohol and substance misuse and abuse and reduce risky behaviors.

The coalition looks to promote and facilitate community efforts in reducing substance abuse and risky behaviors by focusing in the areas of prevention and education.

The ERCCC parent committee will be attending the Region 9 Board of Education meeting on June 7 at Joel Barlow High School to begin the dialogue about ERCCC concerns and school board policies that are relevant.

The coalition developed a parent subcommittee in February, and the group has provided a forum for discussion about community concerns and a structure to develop strategies that may support kids and one another.

ERCCC welcomes theEaston and Redding community to join the conversation. It is important that members of the community get involved to share ideas and build solutions.

Meetings take place once or twice each month at 6 p.m. at Joel Barlow High School.

For information, visit the Easton Redding Community Cares Coalition website at eastonreddingccc.org or email parent coordinator, Barbie Powell, at [email protected].

You will be added to a distribution list to learn of upcoming meetings and news.