‘Straight Talk’ Thursday: Communicating with your teen

Straight Talk with Tracey, a Silver Hill Hospital production, returns this week on HAN, focusing on communicating with teenagers.

The “Rollercoasters and Ferris Wheels – Communicating with Your Teen,” episode airs Thursday, June 8 at noon. Host Tracey Masella and child psychologist Dr. Aaron Krasner discuss developing a family frame of rules and expectations, setting limits, how much is too much negotiation and how to teach your child to be independent.

Show host Tracey Masella, LCSW has worked at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan for five years. She is intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and has additional training in DBT-S for substance use disorder treatment. While at Silver Hill, Masella has worked with the dual diagnosis adult population and most recently serves as the Program Manager for the Adolescent Transitional Living Program.

In July, Straight Talk returns with Dr. Erin Kleifield, the program manager for Silver Hill Hospital’s Eating Disorder Program. Dr. Kleifield and Masella will discuss body image and self-esteem. The episode airs July 13 at noon on HAN.Network and affiliated news websites.

Straight Talk with Tracey airs on the second Thursday of each month.

Silver Hill Hospital is an 85-year old, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital with acute crisis stabilization and longer-term residential Transitional Living Programs. It admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia and the Hospital specializes co-occurring diagnosis and treatment. Silver Hill is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.

The HAN Network, formerly known as Hersam Acorn Newspapers, is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division focuses on live video streams of high school athletics along with the network’s news and lifestyle programming.