Police log: Easton man turns himself in on warrant for multiple charges

Police pursuit

An officer on patrol May 7 at approximately 12:17 a.m. observed a motorcycle cross Route 59 on Judd Road from east to west at a high speed. The driver did not stop at the clearly posted stop sign, police said.

The officer attempted to make a motor vehicle stop. The driver increased his speed, driving on both sides of the roadway in an attempt to evade, continuing at a high speed and not stopping at posted stop signs, police said.

At one point, the driver was on the wrong side of the road, forcing an eastbound vehicle off the side of the road, police said.

The officer discontinued any attempt to stop the vehicle for the safety of the driver and other motorists. Registration of the motorcycle revealed the driver’s identity.

Alex Harvey, 18, of 10 Magellan Lane, Easton, came to the Easton Police Department on May 30 at 9:40 p.m. and surrendered, pursuant to an active arrest warrant the department had for him.

Harvey was charged with two counts of failure to obey a stop sign, failure to keep right on a curve or a hill, reckless driving, reckless endangerment in the second degree, engaging police in pursuit and failure to register an out-of-state motor vehicle within 30 days.

Harvey was released on a promise to appear in court June 12.

Statistics

The Easton Police Department responded to the following number of calls in the past week:

Total calls — 198

Accidents — 2

Aided/EMS — 10

Alarm — 14 (3 unregistered)

Animal control — 19

Assist other department — 2

Fire calls — 1

Noise — 2

Scams — 2

Suspicious activity — 4

Suspicious person — 1

Suspicious motor vehicle — 6

Total motor vehicle stops — 29

Infractions/misdemeanor — 7

Written warnings — 18

Verbal warnings — 3

Clear, no action — 1