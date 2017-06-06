Teachers object to personal time scrutiny

Teachers are upset over the recent collection of data on personal and sick leave, according to Nicole Solis, the president of the Easton Education Association. Solis read aloud a letter written on behalf of EEA members at a recent Board of Education meeting.

Local education officials say the data collection is a response to complaints from board members and parents about teachers spending too much time out of the classroom to attend meetings, parent conferences and professional development sessions.

Solis wrote that teachers have become demoralized “as they see that they are no longer trusted or respected by this board. Without any proof of abuse whatsoever, staff now feel that, for no good reason, they are being micromanaged and questioned when they legitimately use days to which they are entitled.

“Not a single instance of sick or personal leave misuse has been brought to our attention in the seven years I have been EEA president,” Solis wrote in the letter she read at the May 9 school board meeting. “If a legitimate problem actually existed, the EEA would gladly work with the administration in addressing the issue in a manner that was dignified and professionally respectful … The EEA does not condone in any manner sick or personal leave misuse.”

Solis went on to ask the school board to discontinue the collection of personal and sick leave data and focus only on professional development days spent outside the classroom.

“That data is what has the greatest impact on teacher absences from the classroom,” she wrote.

School board responds

“Last year, we were fielding a lot of questions about teachers not being in the classroom,” said Jeffrey Parker, Easton school board chairman, and the board started discussing the issue during the 2015-16 school year.

In order to understand the issue, the board asked School Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran to assign principals to record when teachers were out of the classroom.

That could include professional development days, workshops, district meetings, curriculum meetings, bereavement or family illness days and personal days.

The board asked for the data in the spring of 2016, Parker said.

“We wanted to get to the bottom of it,” he said, and he emphasized that the data collection is about “teachers’ availability, not their ability. We were trying to get our arms around the total impact of teachers out of the classroom. We needed to gather data.”

Personal days are not paid holidays, he said, and are to be used for personal business that can’t be dealt with outside the school day, such as family emergencies.

Parker said the board would consider the sentiments expressed in Solis’ letter, “but will to continue to gather data through the balance of this school year and should have a clear picture of why teachers are out of the classroom. It will give the board a chance to contemplate possible remedies. I’m glad they took the time to put their feelings in writing.”

One way to eliminate pulling teachers out of the classroom for meetings would be to conduct meetings before or after the school day, he said.

The current teachers’ contract limits that time to 45 minutes.

“It would be helpful if we were able to have more time at the end or beginning of the day,” Parker said.

Superintendent responds

McMorran recalls that last year, a few school board members shared concerns that their children’s teachers were out of the classroom and “asked us to help them understand why. We want a data-informed view of why teachers are out of the classroom.”

Results of the data collection so far have shown that in 2015-16, a total of 56 teachers took three or more personal days, and by May 2017, just 15 teachers have taken that many days.

McMorran said the data was examined at all five school buildings, including Samuel Staples School, Helen Keller Middle School, Redding Elementary School, John Read Middle School and Joel Barlow High School.

There’s probably a correlation between the amount of personal days taken and the “start and stop times” of the schools, he said.

Many people need to take personal days for doctor’s appointments, and there’s a greater frequency of personal days taken at the elementary schools where teachers leave school later in the day, he said.

At Joel Barlow, 62% of teachers took at least one personal day, compared to 77.8% at Helen Keller and 87.3% at Samuel Staples.

A possible solution could be instituting a few three-day “wellness” weekends for staff, he said.

A more thorough analysis of the data collection is forthcoming, he said.

Solis declined to comment further to the Easton Courier about the letter she read to the school board.