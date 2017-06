In recognition for its work conserving 1,700 acres of open space land in Fairfield, Easton, Westport and Weston over the last 50 years, The Aspetuck Land Trust was awarded the 2017 Aquarion Environmental Champion Award in the nonprofit organization category.

The award was announced in ceremonies Saturday, June 3 at the Beardsley Park Zoo in Bridgeport. The presentation was made by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

For more information on Aspetuck Land Trust visit aspetucklandtrust.org.