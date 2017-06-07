Easton kids shine at Invention Convention Nationals

Two Samuel Staples Elementary School inventors wowed the judges at the National Invention Convention and Entrepreneurship Expo in Washington, D.C.

Catalina Depardieu and Helena Zima, Invention Convention Connecticut Champs, both fourth graders, represented their school, town and state June 3 in Washington, D.C. They did not disappoint.

Helena designed, built and presented the BrightBand, a reading light attached to a headband that packs a coding twist. The device is programmable, so users can learn to code as they program the color of the headlamp and the pattern on it.

“Have you ever lost your reading light while you are traveling?” Helena said. “Or didn’t have a reading light when you needed one? Simply put on your BrightBand as you walk out the door.”

Helena said she had a terrific time in D.C.

“It was an amazing experience,” Helena said. “I learned so much, and I am so grateful I had this opportunity.”

Catalina won a National Transportation/Financial Infrastructure award for her invention, “Catch That Bus With SafeStop.”

According to Catalina, “Catch That Bus With SafeStop” solves the problem of missing the bus.

“It’s a flag you put on your mailbox that the bus driver can see from the road,” she said. “If it’s displayed, it means you are taking the bus and the driver knows to wait. If it’s not out, the bus won’t stop, saving time for everyone.

“You will never miss the bus again,” she said.

The SafeStop also comes with a remote control light that can be attached to a mailbox and controlled from inside the house. The light is for really bad-weather days. If the light is on, a bus driver has no doubt the student will take the bus that day.

Catalina was awarded a plaque and a laptop for her submission. She was delighted and surprised by the recognition.

“I was so excited, my legs were shaking like crazy, I almost dropped the plaque and the laptop,” she sad. “Helena helped me catch them.”

Elite group of student inventors

Only 318 student inventors were invited to participate in the national exposition. All were state champion inventors. The finalists represented 14 states.

Easton Learning Foundation (ELF) president Suzanne Chiaramonte was thrilled by the girls’ successes. ELF raises money for educational enrichment in Easton public schools and sponsors students in the Invention Convention every year. She said she couldn’t be happier for them.

“It was an honor to send seven students to the state level and two to the national competition,” Chiaramonte said. “The bar really has been set high. ELF wholeheartedly congratulates Ms. Zima and Ms. Depardieu on this achievement.”

Amy Lane Zima, Helena’s mother thanked ELF.

“We are grateful for ELF’s sponsorship of the Invention Convention and starting this journey for Helena,” she said. “This has taught our daughter that her ideas can become a reality and has opened her up to the STEM fields. She will build on this experience throughout her educational career and will remember it forever.”

She also thanked Staples school for organizing and running the town Invention Convention, something that is spearheaded by fourth grade teacher Darcy Scholz.

“It was so exciting to have such bright, lovely, creative girls represent Samuel Staples Elementary School,” Scholz said. “We couldn’t be more proud of Helena and Catalina.”

Principal Kim Fox Santora agreed.

“I am enormously proud of Helena and Catalina, who served as fine ambassadors of Samuel Staples Elementary School at the National Invention Convention this past weekend,” Santora said. “These creative inventors rightfully deserved to be recognized as outstanding Connecticut student inventors and advance to the national competition.

“Congratulations to Catalina who was awarded national recognition for her invention of a magnetic mailbox flag. This brightly colored flag alerts bus drives from a distance that students who wait at that stop will be taking the bus.”

Catalina’s mom, Jessica Depardieu, was impressed with every aspect of the Invention Convention process.

“Catalina’s fourth grade teacher, Mrs. [Emily] Marchetti, and principal Mrs. [Kimberly] Fox Santora have been encouraging every step of the way,” Depardieu said. “Thanks to ELF, Samuel Staples Elementary School, and family, these two girls got to go present their ideas. Hopefully, these ideas will make people’s daily lives a little easier. I thank Samuel Staples Elementary School, ELF, and the Connecticut Invention Convention for creating this exceptional opportunity for our students.”