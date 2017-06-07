First Dog of Easton begins her reign

5:35 a.m.

Shiny sun, Mommy. Ball, ball, ball. Blue ball! Ball … Ball!

Daddy throw ball. Ball is here! Throw ball! No! BALL!

It has been made clear that ball will be withheld until I write this, so …

I am, by name, Audriella Evans-Maynor, First Dog of Easton, a black and tan German shepherd of 15 months.

I have grown to understand my arrival was preordained as I am the sixth dog of my parents and my predecessor-brother was the great king, Jaxson, the white, who twice sat on the leather throne and unified the folks of Easton as First Dog.

I have seen his pictures, splendid in full strength, before the end of his long, happy rule. I swell with pride.

But you know not my story …

I begin my journey

Call me Ella. Some months ago, never mind precisely, having little with which to play and therefore nothing particular to hold me, I decided to leave my ball-less location and set out in the tradition of the great explorers.

Being yet a small, unlanded puppy unfamiliar with the vastness of not my yard, I soon became disoriented. Night fell upon night, and my predicament became clear.

Lost and forced to weigh limited options, I made my way to a place of apparent two-legger congregation. Feigning struggle, I allowed myself to be “captured” in order to be taken into their care.

Over time, I learned that the expanse wherein I had lived was a place called, in human speech, Virginia.

I also grew to understand that my decision to surrender had been in fact, fortuitous, since I had been in need of medical care and nourishment, and a “Virginian” called Sherri and a human group called Big Fluffy Dog Rescue had expended not insignificant resources to ensure my recovery.

I am in their debt.

Restored, I meet Ms. Janine and Mr. Michael

Once able to again travel, I was introduced to Ms. Janine and Mr. Michael, representatives of Big Fluffy Dog and agreed to accompany them to their fenced keep, “upon the long river” in a region of the north called “Connecticut.”

The trip passed well and reaching their lands by nightfall, I was introduced into a community of dog folk who resided there, in peace, and amongst a great abundance of balls.

In my time there, the others explained that they and Ms. Janine and Mr. Michael took in many travelers who still needed to identify their permanent Mommy and Daddy.

I quickly learned the ways of the community, and my days passed in happiness.

Some weeks after my arrival, I was told a great event for all was to occur and that I should gather blue ball and red cube ball, (which all had agreed should be permanently my own).

I accompanied Mr. Michael, and we played ball along the long river. After one especially fine return, he said, “Ella, look.”

I looked to where he indicated and saw a pair of two-leggers approaching and immediately understood them for who they were. Mommy and Daddy — my as-yet unmet parents.

This “Mommy” told me the land I would now own was to the south, in a place called East Town, or “Easton” as she pronounced it.

The “Daddy” said that we should celebrate and make time now to see the first of many locations I would visit, so we immediately set off.

I explore a new world

I have been amazed by the many places in this “Connecticut.” There is much I have seen, but a partial list follows.

I have been to Gillette Castle, the forests of Huntington Park, the trails of Putnam Park, the frog ponds of Lake Mohegan and the passes atop Old Mine Park.

My paws have toured schools, tree-surrounded fields, and opened the magical doors of the Easton chewy book repository.

And my own eyes have seen the ocean.

I become Queen in the North

Over some few weeks, Mommy and Daddy discussed with me my own readiness, and we agreed that though I am young, we live in unsettled times.

The two and four-legger nation cries out for ball talent such as I have developed, so Daddy and I rose earlier than normally to travel to visit the Clerque and administrative team of my village.

In consensus we agreed; I shall wear the Badge of State under my true name.

It was gentle king Jaxson’s wish that his brother or sister should continue his good works by reminding all of how critical it is to support animal shelters and adopt rather than buy at every opportunity.

Though I may not have the resources of the young monarchs of Arendelle or Genovia, ambassador for rescue shall I be, bringing playtime and joy to all. I will not fail him.

I am Audriella Evans-Maynor, First Dog of Easton, Queen in the North.

Ball, now?