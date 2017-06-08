Easton parks commission has full plate

Easton’s fields are in good shape after a shaky start to the spring season due in most part to a lack of manpower and a lot of rain.

That’s the assessment of Phil Tamalanca, Parks and Recreation Commission chairman. Things are back on track now, he said.

“I’m happy with the progress we’ve made with anything not taken care of early in the spring,” Tamalanca said. “The summer crew has started, and they and the two full-time workers are getting a lot done. They’re working well together, handling things and keeping up.”

The condition of the fields, drainage at the dog park and parking at the new playground at Helen Keller Middle School are expected to be on the agenda when the commission meets on Wednesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Parks and Recreation office, 652 Morehouse Road.

In addition, officials expect a group of moms who are interested in sprucing up Aspetuck Park to address the commission.

Three summer workers are employed this season and are making a big difference in terms of the condition of the fields, Tamalanca said. The spring opening had a rough start, for sure, with a blizzard in early April, all the rain and lack of sufficient manpower.

The crew was stretched thin to begin with, and a part-time worker approved in the budget to work from April to November failed to report for duty.

That said, Commissioner Robert Klem delivered a list of field complaints and photos to the commission’s May 1 meeting. He was unhappy that many of them had not been dealt with, even though Simone said last fall that they would be, he said.

Most if not of the complaints had been dealt with in a matter of a couple weeks. Klem said later that the fields were better, but there was still room for improvement. In particular, Klem is dissatisfied with the the quantity and type of trash receptacles. He wants to see covered trash cans replace the existing uncovered ones.

Simone and Danielle Alves, parks department programmer, are working to figure out the best way to proceed with trash removal, Tamalanca said.

Dog park

Susan Harris was one of several women who attended the May 1 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting. They were looking for a constructive way to address the problem of sitting water at the dog park.

“We’re thrilled to have a dog park,” Harris told the commissioners. But the standing water could attract mosquitoes and lead to giardia, a waterborne disease, or leptospirosis, she said.

She suggested either moving the park or keeping the site where it is and addressing the water issue.

Harris and Bernadette Coughlin will return to discuss solutions with the commission at the June 14 meeting. Coughlin said the parks department has been better about cleaning out the trash cans, and she also believes the park is in large part the responsibility of those who use it.

“Some people still aren’t cleaning up after their dogs,” she said. “Some of us weed, rake and pick up for others just to keep it clean.”

Bags are provided, and if they run out, ”we stick in our own, just so people will have them,” Coughlin said. “We’re happy with the park and want people to take care of their own dog so others don’t pick up diseases.”

Alves and Simone have been working on the drainage problem. Simone said the clay may have to be dug out and replaced with grass or sand, which he said is the best ground cover for a lot of dogs concentrated in a small area to prevent the spread of disease.

Simone said he was open to hearing what the women have to say and looks forward to working with them.

New playground

Like the dog park, the new playground on the Helen Keller Middle School campus has been phenomenally popular ever since it opened, in this case, last fall.

Parents of young children flock to the site, lining the narrow entrance way with their cars, often on both sides of the road.

When school is out, plenty of parking is available in the lots a short distance away.

When school is in session, the entrance must be clear so buses and emergency vehicles can pass through with ease.

Simone and Alves have been working with Police Chief Tim Shaw to find a solution. An officer was at the site over the Memorial Day weekend and has been there on weekdays to assess the situation. Police want to work with the Parks and Recreation Department to solve the problem, Shaw said.

Aspetuck Park

The lovely little park at Redding Road and Black Rock Road with its Little League field, concession stand and rest rooms, and a pretty shaded picnic area on the other side of the bridge that crosses the pond, is the site of Easton’s former swimming hole on the Aspetuck River.

Teams play on the fields at Aspetuck Park, the Sunshine Summer Camp is held there, and the Easton Republican Town Committee holds its Lobster Bake there every spring, but otherwise the park is little used.

A map beyond the picnic area shows the layout of the 15-acre park, which also contains a scenic hiking trail.

A group of Easton moms who want to spruce up and revitalize the once-popular park is expected to attend the June 14 meeting and present its suggestions.