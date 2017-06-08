EDITORIAL: Growing pains at dog park

A small group of residents approached Gary Simone four years ago about building a dog park in town. They identified a need for a gathering place for people and their pets that they believed would be popular.

Little did they know just how wildly popular the park would become. Regular and occasional dog park users can be found there every day of the week, enjoying each other’s company as their dogs run and play.

Simone, Easton parks and recreation director, heartily supported the concept from the moment he heard it. He envisioned the park as part of a grand plan for the 110-acre town-owned land on Morehouse Road. It would also include a pavilion with bathrooms, concession stand and splash park.

Simone pursued the idea with the requisite town agencies, but the dog park portion of the plan got shot down because it wasn’t in keeping with the master plan for the site.

Undaunted, Simone and the others, Marje Tracy, a local Realtor; resident Elise Broach and Broach’s daughter, Grace Weller, found another site.

Aspetuck Park seemed to be an ideal location. The lovely little park at Redding Road and Black Rock Road with its Little League field, concession stand and rest rooms, and a pretty shaded picnic area on the other side of the bridge that crosses the pond, is the site of Easton’s former swimming hole on the Aspetuck River.

Teams play on the fields, the Sunshine Summer Camp is held there, and the Easton Republican Town Committee holds its Lobster Bake there every spring, but otherwise the park is little used these days.

Simeone and the group got an enthusiastic nod from the Board of Selectmen. Since the Parks Department is in charge of maintaining the site and planned to use fencing it already had, everything looked to be a go. The dog park was expected to cost only a few thousand dollars.

But this is Easton, the land of steady habits, where change comes hard. Aspetuck Park was eventually shot down too, this time from neighbors who objected to it.

Two years after the idea was first floated, the dog park finally opened at a third location: The former T-ball field at Helen Keller Middle School.

The site was already fenced and required minor adaptation. Located in a central location, people and pups have flocked to the park since the day it opened.

But the fenced-in area is small, and it drains poorly, because of its base of clay from its days as a T-ball field.

During a rainy season such as we’ve had this spring, puddles form which not only make the dogs a wet mess as they run through them but also could be breeding places for mosquitoes and other disease-carrying insects.

Another small group of residents including Susan Harris, Bernadette Coughlin and a few other dog park users attended the Parks and Recreation Commission’s May meeting to register their concern about the poor drainage and offer their assistance for finding a solution.

They love the park and want it to continue, but they also want it to be safe and healthy for people and their pets. The Parks and Recreation Department has been researching solutions since that time.

The ad hoc citizens group plans to attend the commission’s June 14 meeting. The commission should embrace the group and work with them to make the dog park a better, safer place, even if it means finding yet another site.

Maybe there is another spot at the 15-acre Aspetuck Park that could house the dog park and wouldn’t be so objectionable to the neighbors, or room somewhere on the expansive Morehouse Road parcel.

When motivated Eastonites work together for the common good, the possibilities are limitless.