Spotlight on area events

St. Dimitrie Food Fest

St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox Church will hold its annual Food Fest on Friday, June 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, from noon to 9 p.m. at the church hall, located at 504 Sport Hill Road, Easton. Homemade ethnic dinners, pitas, breads, pastries and desserts will be sold.

Paint and tea party

The Ladies Council at Notre Dame of Easton Church invites all mothers, daughters, grandmothers, sisters and girlfriends to an Alice in Wonderland Paint and Tea Party.

The party will take place on Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Notre Dame of Easton Church, 655 Morehouse Road. Desserts and tea will be provided. Guests will paint a floral theme. The cost is $25 per person for ages 8 and over, and guests are asked to RSVP by June 8. Make checks payable to Notre Dame of Easton Church and mail to Mary Pajonas, 1015 Sport Hill Road, Easton, CT 06612. For information, call 203-220-9530. The party is hosted by the Notre Dame of Easton Ladies Council and the Easton Arts Center.

Harmony Meditation

Christ Church Easton will hold a Harmony Meditation on Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. at the church, 59 Church Road. The meditation will begin with a walking meditation followed by a sitting meditation and close with an opportunity for sharing.

Clothing sale

There will be a clothing sale at the Easton Senior Center weekdays, 650 Morehouse Road, Easton, between 8 a.m. to noon ongoing until Friday, June 9. New or slightly used seasonal clothing for all ages will be available.

Discovery date night

Guests are invited to an evening of wine, chocolate, and a unique and decadent catered tasting menu designed to explore the harmony in combinations. Perfect Pairings: A Delicious Discovery Date Night to benefit the STEM learning programs at the Discovery Museum takes place on Saturday, June 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person, premium tickets cost $65 and include swag bag. Sample and discover the secrets of perfect pairings, the essence of wines and spirits, cheeses and mouth-watering bites from local purveyors, including: Ninety9Bottles, Connecticut Distributors, DiGrazia Vineyards, Fortuna’s Catering Co., Maltose Express, Simply Brigette, and Three Girls Vegan Creamery. It will be tied together with chocolate and a science twist. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free selections will be offered.

Childcare is available to make it a family night. Little ones will have a pizza party and science activity while parents enjoy perfect pairings. Cost is $25 for the first child, $20 for each additional child. Children must be four years old or older and must be potty trained. Call 203-372-3521 x130 for additional information.

Tails, Trails and Tales

Tails, Trails and Tales is a hike and conversation focused on finding a sustainable balance for off-leash dog walking and environmental protection on conserved land. The hike will take place Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. (rain date June 18), Stonebridge Waterfowl Preserve, 388-398 Newtown Turnpike, Wilton/Weston. Park in the Newtown Turnpike entrance lot.

The hike will be led by the trio of conservation biologist Milan Bull, his dog Edge and noted dog trainer Jason Hoffman. Bull, the Connecticut Audubon Society’s senior director of science and conservation, together with Hoffman, owner of 203 Pet Care, discuss what dogs sense on a hike in the woods, what biologists observe, how seemingly small events can have very significant environmental consequences, and what the best strategies are for having a good time with your dog while hiking Aspetuck Land Trust preserves.

At the request of hike leaders and to avoid chaos, do not bring your dog to this demonstration and education event. The terrain is easy. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).

Shore birds of the Great Salt Marsh Island in Ash Creek

Bring your binoculars to this hike on Thursday, June 22, from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Gilman Avenue by the sandbar in Bridgeport. Park on Gilman Avenue, St. Mary’s by the Sea, Bridgeport. Tina Green, board member and past president of the Connecticut Ornithological Association and popular birding guide, will lead the discussion. Hikers will view the abundant birds (osprey, shorebirds and ducks) in the Ash Creek area. Learn about the different species and the conservation importance of this natural salt marsh. The terrain is easy. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).

Steve White, nature and photography

When: Steve White, an award winning nature photographer, will lead a hike and conversation that focuses not only on taking better nature photos, but about using your camera to help strengthen your connection to and appreciation of nature. The hike will take place on Saturday, July 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area, Weston. Park at the Bradley Road entrance to the permit parking lot at Trout Brook Valley, Weston. White views the camera as a tool for building a relationship with nature as much as it is an instrument of creativity. Be sure to bring your camera. The terrain is easy. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).

Odonata and Other Flying Objects

When: Scott Kruitbosch, bird expert from the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, will discuss birds, bees, and odonata, an order of carnivorous insects including dragonflies and damselflies, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area, Weston. Park at the Bradley Road entrance to the permit parking lot at Trout Brook Valley, Weston. The uncommon tiger spiketail dragonfly, a threatened species in Connecticut, has been sighted in Trout Brook Valley. The terrain is easy. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).